"DeBoer gets who he wants": Alabama fans rejoice as Kalen DeBoer receives commitment of Class of 2026 DL Kamhariyan Johnson

It was a great weekend for Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide on the recruiting front, as they earned an important in-state commitment. Four-star defensive lineman Kamhariyan Johnson announced his commitment to Alabama following the Tide’s A-Day over the weekend.

Fans have shared different reactions to the decision, especially on X (formerly Twitter). A tweep, SPG, wrote,

“DeBoer gets who he wants.”

Alabama fans commended Johnson for his choice. Prezz’s Burner wrote,

“SMART DECISION YOUNG MAN OVER ALL THOSE TEAMS.”

Tide Shooty Hoops also wrote,

“I was told we couldn't recruit in state.”

However, rival fans weren't pleased with the development. An Auburn fan, Obi Wan Kenobi, commented.

“Here before he flips.”

In the same vein, Ball Knower opined,

“Horrible decision young man.”

Another fan, Crazy Noler, wrote,

“Not a smart decision by the young man.”

Johnson had offers from other top programs like Auburn, Ole Miss and Clemson. The Muscle Shoals (AL) standout had another solid in-state option in Auburn. However, Kalen DeBoer and his recruiting staff carried the day, securing a major victory for his first full recruiting class.

Johnson is the No. 35 prospect in his position nationally, while he's the No. 17 prospect in Alabama, per 247Sports’ composite ranking.

Positive forecasts for Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama on the the recruiting trail

Alabama’s efforts on the recruiting trail are starting to yield desired results for Kalen DeBoer and his staff. With a busy summer to look forward to, Johnson’s pledge is only a pointer to what fans might expect going forward.

What's more, two of the latest predictions by recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong hold positive forecasts for the Crimson Tide. According to his prediction, Alabama is favored to land two of their highest-ranked prospects in this cycle. These are five-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan and five-star running back Ezavier Crowell.

Morgan is another in-state prospect with offers from nearly all the nation's football powerhouses. The No. 3 receiver in the 2026 class, per the On3 Industry Ranking, the elite prospect is also considering Alabama’s in-state rival, Auburn. He's set to announce his commitment on Jul. 2.

Crowell is also an in-state prospect from Jackson. He's On3 Industry Rankings No. 2 running back nationally and has been a priority recruit for Kalen DeBoer. He reclassified from the 2027 class and his commitment decision is still a long time away, but the Tide will be working to get his pledge soon.

