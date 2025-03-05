"Def my starting QB": Alabama fans react as they get a first look at 5-star freshman Keelon Russell donning the Crimson Tide jersey

Alabama fans got the first glimpse of freshman Keelon Russell in the team’s jersey as clips of his first spring practice hit the internet. An Instagram fan account (@recruits.bama) shared the video clip of the five-star recruit on Monday with the caption:

"TRENDING: Here’s a first look at 5 ⭐️ Freshman QB Keelon Russell throwing in an Alabama uniform 👀 The former #2 player in the nation will compete against RS SO Austin Mack and RS JR Ty Simpson for QB1."

Fans showed their support in the comments, with some declaring him for the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback position.

“Def my starting QB,” a fan wrote.

Another Instagram user, Bryanleewhatley, was impressed by Russell’s style and commented:

“Dude is a gunslinger with the ball! It looks effortless!”

“He either starts this year or he’s transferring,” another commented.

Keelon Russell’s passing motion was also praised by a fan, Tha_rizz0, who wrote,

“That’s a smooth throwing motion!”

Another fan, Rb2__, is positive Russell is a Heisman Trophy material.

“Let him develop, u will win a Heisman I promise,” they wrote.

However, a more patient approach is what another fan, Thomasthewr, advocates for Russell to fully attain his potential, writing,

“He’s gonna be good, but they need to give him time to develop. I pray they don’t thrust him in off the rip.”

Here are some more fan reactions.

Reactions to clips from Keelon Russell's spring practice (Credit: Instagram/@recruits.bama)

Will Keelon Russell be Alabama's QB1 next season?

Keelon Russell is not exactly guaranteed the starting quarterback spot at Alabama come next fall. The five-star talent will be competing for the spot against redshirt junior Ty Simpson and redshirt sophomore Austin Mack.

Whoever will fill the spot among these three has to meet the requirements set by coach Kalen DeBoer. He described what he’s looking for in a QB1 in an interview with On3 on Monday.

“It’s got to be a guy who can deliver the ball, command the huddle, command everything we do with the team," DeBoer said. "That presence, that belief, and confidence in your signal caller, it starts with a lot of that—just the belief.”

Notwithstanding, DeBoer thinks highly of Russell. He ranked the freshman high among those he’s coached, saying:

"He’s up there, he certainly is. He’s got a long way to go. I think that’s the way he looks at it. He’s excited about what this growth is gonna be, even in this spring.

"But his ceiling and what he accomplished through what you can see on the high school film, he’s a pretty elite quarterback coming in as a high school senior, current freshman for us."

Russell was a five-star prospect coming out of high school and was the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2026 class, per the On3 Industry Ranking.

