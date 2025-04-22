“Definitely can say the most legendary place I’ve went to": Sherrone Moore's Michigan in position to flip four-star Arizona State TE commit

Michigan entered the race for four-star tight end Israel Briggs on Oct. 30 by sending him an offer for the Wolverines' 2026 class. The Redwood High School (California) standout later committed to Arizona State on Feb. 5, but Sherrone Moore and his coaching staff continued pursuing him.

Briggs made an unofficial visit to Ann Arbor over the weekend, and the Wolverines heavily boosted their standing with him.

“Definitely can say the most legendary place I’ve went to," Briggs told On3 following the trip.

Briggs is the No. 8 tight end in the 2026 class and the No. 16 recruit in California, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. His success on the field has only driven him to keep improving.

In a December interview with SI, Briggs said:

“The one thing I really want to get down to prove everyone wrong is my blocking. In the Mt. Whitney offense, we didn’t go into the I(-formation) or into a pro-style set; there was no blocking. I was offset. I have been working on blocking and cleaning up my routes.”

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound prospect has played multiple positions in high school, including wide receiver, safety, cornerback and return specialist. However, tight end is his best fit at the college level.

Acquiring a player like Briggs will be a game-changing move for Michigan's 2026 class, which has yet to secure a tight end commit.

Can Michigan flip Israel Briggs from Arizona State?

In mid-December, Israel Briggs dropped his list of favorites with Miami, UCLA, Oregon, Texas A&M, California and Arizona State in the mix. Just after two months, he committed to the Sun Devils.

Michigan wasn’t initially on Briggs’ shortlist, but he mentioned in an interview with SI that he was still open to better opportunities. This weekend's visit might have let him see such potential in the Wolverines.

“Michigan is most definitely in my Top 5," Briggs told On3 on Monday.

After his commitment to the Sun Devils, Briggs shared that over 15 coaches visited him throughout his recruitment. However, it was Arizona State’s genuine interest in his growth that led him to choose the school.

Sherrone Moore has already shown his ability to flip top-tier talent, most notably by landing five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood from LSU in the 2025 class. He could use a similar strategy with Briggs if Michigan’s momentum continues.

