“Definitely gonna be a top school for me": IOL high on Kalen DeBoer's Alabama after getting offer

Three-star interior offensive lineman Tavian Branch continues to rise in the recruiting ranks this spring. The Riverside High School (Pennsylvania) standout received an offer on Tuesday from Alabama defensive line coach Freddie Roach.

"After a conversation with @freddierch8 I’m blessed and honored to say I’ve Received A(n) Offer From The University of Alabama 🐘," Branch tweeted.

The Crimson Tide now joins a growing list of programs pursuing Branch, including Penn State, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Syracuse, Wisconsin, Duke and Rutgers. However, the offer from Kalen DeBoer's program carries special weight for Branch, who grew up a fan of the program.

"It was an amazing feeling being able to get an offer from Alabama," Branch told On3.

As of now, in-state Penn State is considered the leader in Branch's recruitment. Alabama can turn the tide in its favor by hosting him for visits, and he himself is looking towards that potential.

“Definitely gonna be a top school for me,” Branch told Touchdown Alabama. “I am going to get down to see the school sometime coming up.”

Banch is the No. 68 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class (as per On3), but Alabama is recruiting him on the defensive side. As a junior in the 2024 season, he recorded 10.5 sacks, 65 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 40 quarterback pressures, 110 pancake blocks and two tipped passes.

Alabama also offered a sophomore prospect this month

2027 class safety Jayden Aparicio-Bailey is also a target for Kalen DeBoer's Alabama, adding an offer from the Crimson Tide to his rapidly growing offer list on April 11.

“It means a lot,” Bailey told Touchdown Alabama after getting the scholarship. “It’s an honor to have a meeting with coach DeBoer and get an offer from such a powerhouse school like Alabama. Ever since I was a little kid in California, all you heard about was Alabama, the legacy, the great Nick Saban era. I’ve been up there one time. It’s an amazing school.”

Aparico-Bailey is still unranked by recruiting channels like On3 and Rivals. He also holds offers from Mississippi, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, West Georgia and Missouri.

