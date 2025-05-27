"Definitely just a different feeling": Four-star safety target shares excitement after getting offer from Sherrone Moore's Michigan

Michigan is actively recruiting top-tier sophomores across the country, and one of their latest targets from the 2027 class is four-star safety Myles Baker. The standout from Sierra Canyon High School in California picked up an offer from Sherrone Moore’s program on April 18.
Speaking to On3, Baker shared that both he and his father were moved by the offer. As per an On3 article from Monday, Baker said:
“Getting an offer like that from a dream school is definitely just a different feeling”
College football recruiting analyst Tom Lemming praised Baker for his exceptional instincts and consistent positioning on the field. Baker has quickly become a highly sought-after prospect due to his tackling ability and dominance in press coverage.
Baker visited Ann Arbor this spring and intends to return in the fall. He could potentially become Michigan’s first prospect in the 2027 class, which is currently without a pledge. Since receiving the Wolverines' offer, he has also attracted attention from LSU, Kansas, USC, Texas, UNLV and Louisville.
Baker has yet to narrow down his list of top schools or set a commitment date. However, Michigan will face tough competition from USC. As a California native, Baker has strong ties to the region, and On3 currently projects the Trojans as the frontrunners with a 34.6% chance of landing him, compared to Michigan’s 11.3%.
Besides Baker, the Wolverines are also targeting another promising 2027 safety, Gideon Gash. He comes from a football family, as his father, Sam Gash, was an NFL All-Pro fullback, while his brothers Isiah and Caleb played at Michigan and Michigan State, respectively.
Sophomore EDGE Chris Whitehead remains a big target for Michigan
One major edge rusher target for Michigan in the 2027 class is four-star edge rusher Chris Whitehead. The Lloyd C. Bird (Virginia) standout made his first visit to Ann Arbor this spring and received an offer on the spot.
Whitehead is looking to return to Sherrone Moore's program this summer. He is the No. 1 recruit in Virginia and the No. 4 recruit in the 2027 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
Along with Michigan, Whitehead is strongly considering Penn State, Notre Dame, Ohio State and South Carolina.