Deion Sanders' Colorado has elite 2026 QB Jaden O'Neal visiting campus ahead of 2024 season

The Colorado Buffaloes are preparing for the changing of the lead as quarterback Shedeur Sanders is set to enter the NFL draft next year and Jaden O'Neal is a candidate for their future. The search for his successor is on, and the attention shifted to Julian Lewis, who has now committed to USC. Now, the latest recruit to capture the Buffaloes' attention is California native Jaden O'Neal.

The four-star quarterback was sent an offer by the Buffs on May 6.

"After a great workout and conversation, I'm blessed to receive an offer from the University of Colorado," O'Neal wrote on X after getting the offer. "Huge thanks to Deion Sanders and Coach Pat Shurmur for blessing me with this opportunity to further my education."

O'Neal took an unofficial visit to Colorado on Tuesday and posted an Instagram story checking in Boulder, Colorado to confirm his visit.

The signal-caller also posted a picture of Folsom Field on X, along with the hashtag "GoBuffs."

Jaden O'Neal is rated by 247Sports as the No. 91 overall player in the 2026 class, the No. 6 QB, and the No. 14 overall player in California. He is the No. 78 overall recruit, the No. 6 quarterback, and the No. 11 prospect in California, per On3’s industry rankings.

O'Neal completed 61 percent of his passes for 2,475 yards and 27 touchdowns during his sophomore season at Newport Beach (Calif.) Newport Harbor before getting transferred to Narbonne in the off-season.

Oklahoma is a team to watch for Jaden O'Neal

Jaden O'Neal's name has consistently resurfaced in discussions regarding Oklahoma's quarterback prospects for 2026, following his initial visit to Norman in April. The relationship he developed with coach Seth Littrell during that visit, coupled with the program's offensive system and culture, has positioned it as a top contender for the signal-caller's commitment.

According to On3's Chad Simmons, no school has pursued O'Neal with more intensity than Oklahoma. The frequent communication between him and the Sooners' coaching staff proves his status as a priority recruit for the program.

O'Neal started this month with a visit to the Texas Longhorns camp. He is set to visit Florida State (June 9), Miami (June 11), Oklahoma (June 13), Ohio State (June 17), Michigan (June 19), Auburn (June 22), and Oregon (July 26).

Simmons revealed that O'Neal would remain open to the possibility of an early commitment if he felt confident in his decision, and Sooners will be a name to watch.