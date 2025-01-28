Deion Sanders' Colorado makes major recruiting move for four-star Auburn LB to the Class of 2026

After wrapping up its 2025 recruiting class with several elite prospects, including five-star quarterback Julian Lewis, Colorado has turned its attention to the 2026 class. One of the newest targets for Deion Sanders and his coaching staff is four-star linebacker and Auburn commit JaMichael Garrett.

On Sunday, Buffaloes linebackers coach Andre Hart extended an offer to Garrett. The news was shared by the prospect on X, where he tagged Hart, CU defensive backs coach Kevin Mathis, and assistant director of player personnel Jourdan Blake.

"#AGTG After a great conversation with @CoachHartCU I am beyond blessed to receive an offer from THE University of Colorado!!! @Coach_Fella23 @JourdanBlake_," Garrett posted.

Trending

Expand Tweet

The 6-foot, 195-pound prospect has been pledged to Auburn's 2026 class since Jul. 27, 2024. Since then, he has also received offers from Vanderbilt and Houston ahead of the Colorado scholarship. Following his junior season in 2024 at Gulf Shores High School (Alabama), Garrett plans to transfer to Auburn High this spring.

As a junior, Garrett tallied 91 total tackles, bringing his career total to 178 over two seasons. His stats also include 36 tackles for loss, two interceptions, 11 sacks and 19 quarterback hurries. He appears firmly committed to Auburn, but with plenty of time left until the early signing period for the 2026 class, there is always a chance his commitment status could shift.

JaMichael Garrett can be a strong addition to Colorado's linebacker room

JaMichael Garrett is the No. 10 linebacker in the 2026 class and the No. 133 prospect in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He can be a good addition to Colorado's 2026 class, which is yet to receive a linebacker commitment.

The Buffaloes need to bolster their linebacker depth following the departures of 2024 starters LaVonta Bentley and Nikhai Hill-Green. In the 2025 class, three-star prospect Mantrez Walker was the only linebacker Deion Sanders' program managed to sign.

So far in the 2026 class, CU has just one commit: cornerback Javion Romer from Tift County High School in Georgia. Alongside Garrett, the Buffaloes have extended offers to several linebacker prospects: Tyler Atkinson, Anthony Jones, Anthony Davis, Dennis King, CJ Sibley, Maurice Barnes and Jamarion Phillips.

However, CU trails in the recruitment of these players, so the Buffaloes' coaching staff must ramp up its efforts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback