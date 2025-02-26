Deion Sanders' Colorado makes recruiting move for son of new DL coach Domata Peko

Colorado has added former NFL defensive tackle Domata Peko to its coaching staff as the new defensive line coach. Along with this hire, Deion Sanders' coaching staff extended a scholarship offer to Domata’s son, Joseph Peko, for the Buffaloes’ 2026 recruiting class.

On Monday, Joseph announced the offer on X, tagging his father, Sanders and Colorado assistant director of player personnel Jourdan Blake.

"BLESSED!! To receive an offer from The University of Colorado! @DeionSanders @DomataPeko @JourdanBlake_."

Domata Peko, a former Michigan State standout, was selected in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL draft and retired in 2020 after a successful career that included 616 tackles (47 for loss) and 20 sacks. Last season, he served as an assistant defensive line coach for the Dallas Cowboys.

Meanwhile, Joseph Peko is a three-star defensive lineman from Oaks Christian High School in Los Angeles. He is the No. 68 defensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 82 recruit in California, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Peko has also received offers from USC, Oregon, UNLV, Miami and UCLA. As of now, the in-state Trojans are considered leaders in his recruitment.

Colorado also offered Domata Peko's other son

Colorado wrapped up the 2024 season with a 9-4 record in Deion Sanders’ second year leading the program and showed notable defensive improvement. With the addition of Domata Peko to the coaching staff, the unit is expected to progress even further in 2025.

Meanwhile, before extending an offer to Peko’s son, Joseph, the Buffaloes also offered a scholarship to his other son, Domata Peko Jr., a three-star edge rusher from Ventura College.

"Blessed!! To have received a Offer to the university of Colorado @CUBuffsFootball @DeionSanders @DomataPeko @GeorgeHelow #AG2G," Peko Jr. posted on X Monday, tagging his father, Sanders and Colorado senior defensive coach George Helow.

Peko Jr. was originally part of the 2023 recruiting class and played the 2024 season at the College of the Canyons in California. He is the No. 129 edge rusher in the nation and the No. 156 recruit in California, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Peko Jr. initially signed with Hawaii but later withdrew his national letter of intent and opted for the JUCO route instead. Now, the question remains whether he will join his father at Colorado.

