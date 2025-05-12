Deion Sanders' Colorado receives praise from 4-star LB following star-studded recruiting visit: "They care more about the person not just the player"

Colorado has just one commit in the 2026 class. One of the Buffaloes' major targets in this cycle is four-star 2026 linebacker DQ Forkpa, who received an offer from their linebackers coach, Andre' Hart, back in February.

Since then, Forkpa has been steadily strengthening his connection with Deion Sanders’ coaching staff and took an official visit to Boulder this weekend.

"I can see they care more about the person not just the player," Forkpa told Rivals on Sunday.

Heading into his senior year in 2025, the 6-foot, 225-pound linebacker transferred to IMG Academy, which has been a key recruiting focus for Coach Prime since he took over at Colorado. During his junior season in 2024, Forkpa tallied 22 tackles, two tackles for loss and three pass breakups in five games.

Forkpa is the No. 25 linebacker in the 2026 class and the No. 50 recruit in Florida, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. As of now, Florida State is considered the leader in his recruitment.

"What stands out is how Coach White (defensive coordinator Tony White) runs his defense; the linebackers are involved in everything, rushing the passer, dropping into coverage, and that's the kind of football player that I want to be at the next level. I want to be versatile," Forkpa told Chop Chat about FSU's strong pitch.

Besides Forkpa, Colorado also sent offers to multiple blue-chip linebackers in the 2026 class, including Anthony Jones, Rodney Colton and Elijah Littlejohn.

Colorado hosted another IMG standout this weekend

Several current Colorado players, including Jordan Seaton, London Merritt and Alexander McPherson, are alumni of IMG Academy. The Buffaloes continue to target more prospects from the powerhouse program in the upcoming recruiting cycle.

Besides DQ Forkpa, the Buffaloes also hosted another IMG star this week in four-star 2026 class interior offensive lineman G’Nivre Carr. He is the No. 40 IOL in the class and the No. 67 recruit in Florida.

Following this weekend's trip, Carr delivered a promising update, saying (via On3):

"I absolutely love the coaching staff."

Other notable high school recruits from the 2026 class that Colorado hosted this week include five-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan, four-star wide receiver Vance Spafford, four-star defensive back Dorian Barney, four-star safeties Jordan Deck and Donovan Webb and three-star tight end Julius Miles.

