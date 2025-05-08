The father of Mantrez Walker, an incoming freshman linebacker for Deion Sanders' Colorado, has reportedly duped twin sisters out of thousands of dollars in an alleged recruiting scam.

On Tuesday, Fox 5 Atlanta reported that twin sisters Regina DeLoach-Retliff and Renita DeLoach claimed they were ripped off of $6,000 by Malcolm Walker, who claimed to be a college recruiter. Walker was arrested in March and charged with theft by deception in an alleged scam involving student-athletes.

They claim Walker promised to help DeLoach-Ratliff's son Lonnie Ratliff IV meet with major college coaches.

Regina's son Lonnie was a quarterback who had a scholarship at Mercer University. The twin sisters were convinced by Walker to get Lonnie into the transfer portal. Following that, he forfeited his scholarship at Mercer in the hopes of moving to a major football institution.

The twins transferred $6,000 to Walker for flights, hotels, and college visits. When it was time to visit the campuses, he would make excuses, which continued for three months.

Following this, the twin sisters lodged a complaint at the Gwinnett County Police Station. There are already two pending cases filed against him.

"It has just devastated us to just think that you would turn around then and jeopardize and have my son lose his scholarship," DeLoach-Ratliff said via Fox 5 Atlanta.

The twins run a TV show called TwinSports TV, which features athletes of all ages across different sports, putting local talent in the limelight. This was how they came into contact with Walker.

Malcolm Walker also arrested after unfulfilled visit to Deion Sanders' Colorado following $1,023 payment

Another case was filed against Malcolm Walker by Phyllip Becoats and Gainsville senior B.J. Bailey Becoats in March. They had been allegedly duped of $1,023 by Walker on the promise of a recruiting visit with the Colorado coaches.

Malcolm's son, four-star linebacker, Mantrez Walker, committed to Deion Sanders' Colorado in April last year.

When it was time to head off to the visits, Walker would make excuses, which continued for six months. The Becoats then filed a theft complaint against him. He was arrested by the Gainesville Police Department.

"He talks the talk, but, unfortunately, that's all he's got going for him. He's just stealing these people's money and leaving them with absolutely nothing." first Lt. Kevin Holbrook of the Gainesville Police Department told FOX 5 about Malcolm Walker.

"We've been notified by multiple law enforcement agencies, multiple individuals who have said, ‘Hey, that's the same guy who did this to us," he added.

According to investigators, Malcolm Walker has two pending cases against him. Police also arrested him in 2024 after he allegedly scammed two individuals, promising to get them into the fraternity. He would ask them to pay him through Cash App and took more than $12,000 from them.

