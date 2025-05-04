Deion Sanders eyes next Travis Hunter for Colorado in four-star prospect of the 2026 class

Deion Sanders helped transform Travis Hunter from a two-star recruit into a Heisman Trophy winner during the 2024 season at Colorado. With Hunter heading to the NFL, Coach Prime focuses on developing another dynamic two-way player: four-star cornerback and wide receiver Jalen Lott from Panther Creek High School in Frisco, Texas.
Lott is scheduled for an unofficial visit this weekend, and On3’s Steve Wiltfong commented on its significance.
"He (Lott) is visiting this weekend, and no program can point toward a dual side of the ball athlete more than Colorado right now," Wiltfong said. "They believe in their guys, they give them the opportunity to shine and pull the best out of them. Certainly they'll be able to point to Travis Hunter and say, 'We have a track record of playing guys both ways if that's something that's intriguing to you.'"
At the same time, Colorado is ramping up its recruiting efforts this weekend, as besides Lott, they are set to host multiple four-star and five-star prospects.
Some notable visitors CU will be hosting throughout this week are wide receiver Jase Matthews, running back KJ Edwards, interior offensive lineman Deacon Schmitt, offensive tackle Felix Ojo, edge rusher Jake Kreul, interior offensive lineman Breck Kolojay, and tight end Gavin Mueller.
Colorado’s 2026 recruiting class includes just one commitment: three-star JUCO edge rusher Domata Peko Jr.
Insider reveals Colorado's momentum in Jalen Lott's recruitment
Jalen Lott has listed Colorado among his top 10 college choices, alongside Texas, Florida, USC, Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Oregon, LSU and Miami.
Steve Wiltfong noted that his On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine favors Oregon. USC hosted Lott on a campus visit, which he heard went exceptionally well. Wiltfong also pointed out that Ohio State and Georgia are actively involved in Lott’s recruitment.
However, Colorado's pitch is unique due to Travis Hunter's success, who set several records, including 15 single-season receiving touchdowns in 2024.
"Colorado gets Jalen Lott on campus on the heels of Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter being the best two-way player in college football history," Wiltfong said. "A lot to point to for Jalen Lott going into his visit to Colorado."
Lott also proved his offensive prowess in his junior season, recording 85 catches for 1,111 yards and 16 touchdowns. He's rushed 18 times for 106 yards and a touchdown and completed two passes for 55 yards and another score.
Colorado is not currently seen as Lott’s most likely landing spot. However, the program’s potential to mold him into the next Travis Hunter could make a compelling case, especially if Coach Prime and his staff deliver a strong recruiting pitch during his upcoming visit.