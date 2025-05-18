Deion Sanders gives tough competition to Michigan & Penn State for four-star safety target

Four-star safety Jordan Deck didn’t include Colorado in his top six schools when he announced his list in February, which featured Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State, UCLA, Ole Miss and Baylor. However, Colorado entered the picture a month later after defensive backs coach Kevin Mathis extended an offer for their 2026 recruiting class.
Deck is currently visiting Penn State and has scheduled official visits to multiple other schools. Ahead of these trips, he revealed that Deion Sanders' program made a strong impression last week during the star-studded recruiting visit in Boulder.
"My visit really opened my eyes," Deck told Rivals. "I’m way more fond of Colorado than I was before."
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound defensive back is set to officially visit Michigan on May 30, Penn State on June 6, Ole Miss on June 13 and Baylor on June 20. As for his commitment, Deck has no timeline set.
“I'm just going with the flow as of right now, but I plan on committing the end of June," Deck told the Irish Sports Daily in March.
As a junior in the 2024 season, Deck posted 42 tackles, one sack and 12 pass breakups. During his first season, he recorded 71 total tackles (63 solo), four tackles for loss, 10 pass breakups, five interceptions and one forced fumble. His performance earned him a spot on the Super Elite All-State Team and the Defensive Newcomer of the Year honor.
As a sophomore, Deck was named Texas District 6-5A Division I Defensive Newcomer of the Year.
What pitch does Colorado need to secure Jordan Deck's commitment?
Colorado is fresh off receiving the commitment of four-star tight end Gavin Mueller last week. The Buffaloes also hold the commitment of unranked edge rusher Domata Peko Jr.
With just two commits in the 2026 class, Deion Sanders' coaching staff is strongly looking to secure a player like Jordan Deck, who is the No. 25 safety in the cycle, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
In an interview with the Irish Sports Daily, Deck revealed his criteria for committing to a program, saying:
“A program I can go and play early, or have a shot to play, get on the field, a system I fit in, great coaching staff that I feel I have a connection with. And a school that is home, has home vibes."
“If I’ve got a shot to go to the league, if I can get developed, because development is the most important thing, so I just want to go somewhere I feel I can get developed.”
Colorado's recent success in player development will obviously be a big draw for players like Deck. Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy in the 2024 season and was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which could be a factor in Deck's decision.
