Deion Sanders' QB recruit Julian Lewis hypes up Colorado teammate as he receives major Texas high school football honor

Quentin Gibson, a four-star wide receiver from North Crowley High School, is one of the best high school prospects in the country. The Colorado signee was a huge part of the Panthers' state championship win last year.

On Friday, the high school's football players received their championship rings and Gibson received a special message from the Buffaloes' star quarterback signee Julian Lewis. The QB shared a story on his Instagram account showing support for Gibson winning his ring with the Panthers.

"@qfor6ix stamped," Lewis wrote as caption to the post.

North Crowley finished their 2024 campaign with an unbeaten record of 16-0. The Panthers demolished the Westlake Chaparrals in the title game thanks to Gibson's 181-yard, three-touchdown performance. He was named the game's offensive MVP and finished the year with 93 receptions for 2,009 yards and 36 touchdowns.

According to On3, Quentin Gibson is ranked No. 346 in the country and is the 52nd-best wide receiver in the Class of 2025. He is also the 45th-best overall recruit in the state of Texas.

He received offers from some of the best programs in the country. He eventually chose the Colorado Buffaloes on Nov. 28, 2024, and signed with them during the Early Signing Period.

Quentin Gibson sheds light on the Colorado Buffaloes

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes landed the commitment of four-star wide receiver Quentin Gibson on Nov. 28 last year. He eventually signed with the Buffs on Dec. 4 during the National Signing Day.

He received an offer from Coach Prime and company on Oct. 1 and made his decision within two months. He spoke about the program in an interview with Maroon and White.

"My first official visit was to Colorado a couple of weeks ago," Quentin Gibson told Maroon and White, as per On3. "It was a fun visit and it was exciting to see their atmosphere. The coaches were telling me how I would fit in the scheme and be able to replace some of their top guys."

Gibson enrolled in the program on Jan. 21, 2025. He chose the Buffaloes over other top schools such as Mississippi State, Kansas State, TCU, SMU, Illinois, Pittsburgh, Toledo and Memphis.

Colorado has developed a good Class of 2025 with talented players such as Julian Lewis and Chauncey Gooden. Acquiring Quentin Gibson has given a boost to the program's class.

