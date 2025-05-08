Deion Sanders' son Shedeur Sanders visits Ohio high school after being drafted by Cleveland Browns

Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders, was drafted by the Cleveland Browns. On Thursday, he visited Berea-Midpark High School in Ohio and spent time with the Titans roster, prepping for the test series next week.

Berea-Midpark posted about it on X.

"Awesome to have @ShedeurSanders come and hang out at workouts today! Thanks for coming out and talking with our boys! Good luck this year!!! @Browns," read the caption.

In the clip below, athletes worked out in the gym, doing shuttle runs and bench presses.

Head football coach Jonathan Hunek thanked Sanders for his visit and wished him luck for his NFL career with the Browns.

"Great to have you Shadeur! Good luck this season! Can't wait to see you do great things wearing Brown and Orange!"

The Browns have high school programs across northeast Ohio, in which they provide training and resources to elevate high school football talent and scout local talent.

"His dad’s involvement hurt him:" Insider on Shedeur Sanders' downside in 2025 NFL draft

Shedeur Sanders was projected to be selected in the first round in the 2025 NFL draft, but was selected by the Cleveland Browns as their 144th pick in the fifth round. This shocked many fans and prompted questions regarding his downside.

Three NFL team insiders spoke to USA Today regarding Shedeur's draft and the events that unfolded in April.

"I think his dad’s involvement hurt him,” an executive from an NFL team said. “Some of the things his dad said, I think that weighed on people’s minds.”

Another insider maintained that, "It's never strictly football," and further said:

"We liked Shedeur. But you can’t separate the other stuff from the physical abilities.”

The insider maintained that the "other stuff" didn't include elements of arrests or substance abuse that primarily push athletes down the draft. He said it had been more about Shedeur Sanders' 'leadership style' and his 'flashy persona,' as in promoting his clothing brand, 2Legendary, during games and wearing diamond-studded watches.

He further emphasized that the selection process involves an athletes' ability of 'being a teammate and earning a job.'

