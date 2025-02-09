Deion Sanders targets Ohio State’s five-star wide receiver commit for potential flip to Colorado

Five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., son of the late NFL wide receiver Chris Henry, has been committed to Ohio State since 2023. Despite his commitment, he has continued visiting other programs and receiving scholarship offers, with his most recent offer coming from Deion Sanders' Colorado.

On Saturday, Henry shared the offer news on X, tagging "Coach Prime":

"Blessed to receive an offer from Colorado University!! @DeionSanders @CUBuffsFootball."

Henry is the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2025 class and the No. 5 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He is also the top prospect in California.

Much like his late father, Henry is an elite receiver with the ability to stretch the field using his long strides and impressive catch radius. He can be a big addition to Colorado's 2026 class, which has yet to secure any commitment.

Which other schools are in contention to flip Chris Henry Jr. besides Colorado?

Chris Henry Jr. committed to Ohio State two years ago, but several programs have continued to pursue him. However, in 2023, he only visited one school: Penn State on Sept. 2.

Last year, Henry made two more visits, heading to Oregon on Nov. 9 and USC on Nov. 16. He returned to the Ducks last week for Junior Day, which proves Dan Lanning and his coaching staff's strong push to flip him from the Buckeyes.

"My interest in Oregon is definitely up there. I would put them right behind Ohio State," Henry told 247 Sports following the trip. "Their message to me was that I'm a priority for them and that they're not going to give up."

Oregon's continued pursuit makes Henry’s recruitment one to watch, but Ohio State still holds the edge, especially after a successful 2024 season. The Buckeyes finished 14-2 and capped off their season with a national championship win over Notre Dame, 34-23, on Jan. 20.

Meanwhile, Colorado has entered the race late, but the Buffaloes have a strong pitch, due to their star wide receiver Travis Hunter, who won the 2024 Heisman Trophy. Deion Sanders has already secured five-star quarterback Julian Lewis for the 2025 class.

If Sanders can secure Henry in the 2026 class, Colorado fans might witness another explosive duo in Lewis and Henry, similar to the success of Hunter and Shedeur Sanders.

