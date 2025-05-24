Detroit Lions QB Teddy Bridgewater's comments of Florida high school sparks a bold response from Miami Northwestern athletic director

Miami Northwestern High School Academic Director Andre Williams has issued a statement in response to a social media comment by NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

The statement followed Bridgewater's Thursday post on Facebook commending a high school team’s pre-game ritual shared in a reel. Resharing the post on his timeline, the Detroit Lions signal caller wrote:

“Wow they actually let kids who will one day attend their school on the sidelines and don’t run everyone off?? Some people actually get it. Now the on field competition, I won’t speak on Lol but when it comes to being in sync with the community, the PARKS and NEXT GENERATION, this is how it’s supposed to be done.

"Maybe one day we will start allowing the kids from the parks to attend our games or even scrimmages again without them being run off. Missed out on some of the best little league athletes in previous years of this right here. Well done CC, I’m no hater 💯”

Teddy Bridgewater's viral Facebook post

While Bridgewater didn’t specifically mention Miami Northwestern, where he attended high school and recently coached, the school’s athletic director felt the need for a clarification. He posted on the school’s athletic’s Instagram page on Thursday. It read:

“We are aware of recent comments made by Coach Bridgewater suggesting that Miami Northwestern should engage in activities modeled after those of other schools. While we respect all programs and their approaches, it is important to clarify that such actions would be in direct violation of FHSAA recruiting guidelines.”

Tracing Teddy Bridgewater’s Miami Northwestern connection

Before Teddy Bridgewater became a star in the NFL, he featured for the Miami Northwestern Bulls in the late 2000s.

A class of 2011 prospect, he went on to play college football for the Louisville Cardinals before getting drafted with the 32nd overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft. Following his retirement, he took over as the coach of Miami Northwestern football.

His impact on the program was immediate, leading it to the Class 3A FHSAA state title in his very first campaign. It was Miami Nortwestern’s eighth state title, beating Raines 41-0 in the championship game. Under Teddy Bridgewater, the Bulls went 12-2 last season, going on a 10-game winning streak to end the season.

Bridgewater returned to the Lions lineup after his coaching feat with Miami Northwestern, playing backup to Jared Goff.

