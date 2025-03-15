  • home icon
  Diddy's daughters the Combs twins and LeBron James' son Bryce James share their reaction to Bryce Cofield's college commitment 

Diddy’s daughters the Combs twins and LeBron James’ son Bryce James share their reaction to Bryce Cofield’s college commitment 

By Pranav Khatri
Modified Mar 15, 2025 15:39 GMT
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 18 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Grayson vs Sierra Canyon - Source: Getty
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 18 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Grayson vs Sierra Canyon - Source: Getty

Bryce James, son of the four-time NBA champ LeBron James, supports his friends and teammates through his social media. On Saturday, his Sierra Canyon teammate, Bryce Cofield, shared he committed to Fullerton on Instagram.

"Committed!!!" Cofield captioned his post with two orange heart emojis.

James reacted to the news in the comments section. Also, Diddy's daughters, the Combs twins, who are members of the Sierra Canyon cheerleading team, reacted to the news.

Diddy's daughters the Combs twins and LeBron James' son Bryce James share their reaction to Bryce Cofield's college commitment (Image: IG/ Bryce Cofield)
Diddy’s daughters the Combs twins and LeBron James’ son Bryce James share their reaction to Bryce Cofield’s college commitment (Image: IG/ Bryce Cofield)
"Yeaaaaaaa," James wrote.
"YESSS BRYCE," The Combs twins wrote, with three fire emojis.

Cofield has been an integral part of the Trailblazers' roster. He helped his team win the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball championships on Friday after the 58–53 win against Lincoln in the state final match.

Cofield and Sierra Canyon came up against Centennial in Round 1 of the championship and sealed a 73–48 victory on Mar. 4. In Round 2, they secured a 78–45 win over Santa Barbara on Mar. 6 and moved onto the regional semifinals.

After a 68–64 win against JSerra Catholic on Mar. 8, they booked their place in the regional finals match against Redondo Union. Sierra Canyon won that match 74–68 and advanced to the state finals game.

In the match against Redondo Union, Cofield recorded a double-double. He scored 19 points and grabbed 10 boards. However, the Trailblazers also got some help from Jayden Alexander and Max Adams, who scored in double digits. Alexander finished with 18 points and Adams scored 11. James converted three shots from beyond the arc and finished the match with nine points.

Cofield, who ranks at the 179th spot nationally, 49th in the shooting guard position and 25th in California (according to On3), also had another offer from Southern Utah on Oct. 13, 2023.

Bryce James shows the CIF trophy on Instagram

Bryce James played the last game of his high school career. He will now join Tommy Lloyd's Arizona Wildcats next season. Furthermore, he posted a picture of the trophy on his Instagram story and captioned it:

"Best way to go out."
LeBron James's son Bryce James shares a heartfelt statement as he concludes his high school career on a high note (Image: IG/Bryce James)
LeBron James’s son Bryce James shares a heartfelt statement as he concludes his high school career on a high note (Image: IG/Bryce James)

James will be joined by Dwayne Aristode at the Wildcats.

Edited by Abhimanyu Gupta
