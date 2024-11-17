"Don't call me cocky, you don't know me": Top 2025 prospect Aaliyah Chavez has a message for her haters after her 38 point game at Allen Hoopfest

Aaliyah Chavez proved once again why she is the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2025. In Monterey High School's game against Allen on Thursday, she had another remarkable performance. Ballislife Women's Basketball posted some highlights of Chavez where she finished through contact in the paint with some excellent movement.

It also includes Chavez's quick release as she converted shots from beyond the arc and forced turnovers. She finished with 38 points on 43% shooting from the field. After the game, Chavez had a message for her haters.

"Listen, don't call me cocky, you don't know me, okay? Don't do that, don't disrespect me," Chavez said.

Monterey breezed past Allen with a 70-40 win to extend their winning streak to 10 and remain unbeaten. In their previous game against Estacado High, Chavez led the scoring with 46 points, including 10 3-pointers.

The 5-foot-9 point guard continues to improve each year. In her first year at Monterey, Chavez averaged 25.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 2.3 steals in 39 games. In her sophomore season in 2022-23, Chavez played 34 games and averaged 30 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 5.2 apg and 3.1 spg. She played 35 games in her junior year and averaged a double-double of 37.8 ppg and 10.1 rpg, along with 4.4 apg and 3.5 spg.

So far this season, Chavez is averaging 34.9 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 4.8 apg and 4.0 spg.

Aaliyah Chavez' commitment status

Hoops fans await the college decision of the No. 1 prospect from the Class of 2025. While Chavez is fully focused on her senior year and posting her highlights on Instagram, her mother keeps fans updated with her commitment status.

After she visited Texas on Sep. 27, Aaliyah Chavez's mother posted on her Instagram story:

Aaliya Chavez' mother updates her commitment status (image credit: instagram/drechavez02)

According to On3's prediction machine, Oklahoma has the highest chance of recruiting Aaliyah Chavez at 37%. However, UCLA is not that far behind at 32.3%.

