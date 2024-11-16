"Don't get me started on him": No. 1 prospect AJ Dybantsa reshares a fun outtake from playing football against Utah Prep teammate JJ Mandaquit

AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 basketball prospect of 2025, shared a lighthearted Instagram story on Thursday showcasing an unexpected football moment with his Utah Prep teammate JJ Mandaquit and coach Jon McCall. In the video, Dybantsa, who is also No. 1 in NIL value as per On3, is seen playing football with his teammate Mandaquit. The post was paired with a caption reading,

"Don't get me started on him," adding a playful tone to their interaction on the gridiron.

AJ Dybantsa via Instagram

Mandaquit, who only stands 6-foot-1, tries to push the 6-foot-9 Dybantsa before the play. Dybantsa then pulls a move on his teammate before skying up to make the grab in the end zone.

During his freshman high school season, AJ Dybantsa showcased remarkable consistency, averaging 19.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. His stellar performance helped him win the Gatorade Player of the Year.

Likewise, Dybantsa unleashed his skills in Nike Peach Jam, scoring an impressive 25.8 points per game. His unprecedented run at high school saw top Division I programs extend their offers to bag the ace forward.

Conversely, JJ Mandaquit is the No. 6 nationally ranked point guard according to 247Sports' composite rankings. Mandaquit, a gold medalist at the FIBA Under-17 World Cup this summer, had offers from BYU, Creighton, Louisville, and USC. However, on Tuesday he announced his commitment to Washington.

AJ Dybantsa college pick could come soon

AJ Dybantsa is one of the most sought-after high school basketball players. At one point, he had around 29 colleges lined up to secure his commitment. The Hurricane, Utah product has now stripped down the list to only six programs, which include North Carolina, Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers, Brigham Young Cougars, Kansas State Wildcats, and Kansas Jayhawks.

Earlier this year, his father, Ace Dybantsa, shared that the 17-year-old won't disclose his college commitment anytime before February 2025.

However, it appears the plan has changed. The youngster revealed that his commitment announcement might come earlier than expected.

"The original plan was to commit in February... If I know where I want to go, why wait? It's probably going to be in December. I feel I will be ready by then." he shared with ESPN's Jeff Borzello and Paul Biancardi in an article released this week.

Interestingly, On3 has given BYU Cougars a 68.9% chance of securing Dybantsa's pledge.

