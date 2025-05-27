"Don't do it" "Good for you": Fans react as four-star Iowa State commit sparks flip rumor with scheduled trip to Kalen DeBoer's Alabama

Alabama hasn’t yet flipped a prospect in the 2026 class, but Iowa State's four-star quarterback commit Jett Thomalla might be a name to watch. The Millard South High School (Nebraska) standout will visit Kalen DeBoer's program on May 30.

Thomalla is the highest-rated prospect in Iowa State's 2026 class and the only quarterback commit in the room. His potential departure will leave a big void in the Cyclones' 2026 class, which ranks No. 40 in the nation with 13 committed players.

Thomalla's visit to Tuscaloosa has stirred controversy among fans, as some criticized him for exploring other programs while still committed.

"As a fan of neither team, if you are committed and visit another school you should be forced to wear the name retard on the back of your jersey the following year regardless of who you choose," a netizen wrote.

"Don’t do it young man," one wrote.

"If he’s committed why would he do a visit," a person added.

"kid should stay where he is," a fan wrote.

After securing Keelon Russell in the 2025 class, Alabama is staying active in the 2026 QB market this spring with blue-chip prospects like Thomalla, and the Crimson Tide fans welcomed Thomalla's decision to check Tuscaloosa.

"Good for you young man! Explore opportunity you don’t wanna play at a high school stadium in Ames anyways!" a fan added.

The Crimson Tide have five committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 9 in the nation and No. 4 in the Southeastern Conference.

Jett Thomalla opens up about his upcoming trip to Alabama

Jett Thomalla committed to Iowa State on April 18, citing that the Cyclones felt like the right fit for him. However, Alabama entered the picture with a strong push after offering him on May 15.

“This opportunity is too big to pass up and not check out Alabama,” Thomalla told On3 about his decision to visit Tuscaloosa. “I don’t want to be kicking myself in the butt down the road for not checking out Alabama.”

Alabama’s interest picked up after Thomalla participated in in-person throwing sessions in front of quarterbacks coach Nick Sheridan. Thomalla shared that he is interested in seeing if the Crimson Tide's coaching style and team culture are a strong fit for him. The comment suggests he might reconsider his initial decision if Kalen DeBoer's coaching staff can seal the momentum during the upcoming trip.

As a junior in the 2024 season, Thomalla completed 69.6% of 359 pass attempts for 3,664 yards, 47 touchdowns and three interceptions. He is the No. 1 recruit in Nebraska and the No. 14 quarterback in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Besides Jett Thomalla, DeBoer's coaching staff also offered four-star quarterback Matt Ponatoski on May 15. The Archbishop Moeller (Ohio) standout is the No. 22 quarterback in the 2026 class.

