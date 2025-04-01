"Don't join the cheaters": Football fans react as 4-star Texas RB Javian Osborne narrows recruiting list to Michigan and Notre Dame

Four-star running back Javian Osborne has named his final shortlist of two schools as he nears his commitment decision. The Forney (Texas) running back announced on Monday that his two considerations are Michigan and Notre Dame.

Ad

Hayes Fawcett reported the news on X, drawing reactions from fans of the respective programs and college football fans at large.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Several users urged Osborne to choose the Fighting Irish over Michigan.

“Don’t join the cheaters in asterisk Ann Arbor. Go with the Catholics. It’s the right decision, young man,” one posted.

“Go to ND youngin.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, others found the showdown between Notre Dame and Michigan for Osborne’s signature interesting.

“Straight one on one matchup. Looking forward to his choice. For a certain player profile, these are the two best programs in college football. ND vs Michigan – not Stanford or Texas or Georgia or Ohio State,” a fan wrote.

"Doesn’t matter, he will transfer after 1 year," another commented.

Ad

In another vein, some Michigan fans explained why they think the Wolverines are a better choice.

“Michigan duh…. U see how in the biggest game ND rbs disappeared and u also see the Michigan rbs show up against that same team. That tells me Michigan is more physical and that’s tailor made for any rb,” a fan wrote.

Ad

“Both are great programs, but Ann Arbor is way better than South Bend as a place to live,” another posted.

How Texas dropped out of Javian Osborne’s priority list

Javian Osborne is the No. 8 running back in the 2026 class, per the On3 Industry Rankings. He has been a priority for top programs, including Michigan and Texas, for a while. However, Texas fell off his considerations after former Longhorns running backs coach Tashard Choice left to join the Detroit Lions.

He subsequently canceled a visit he scheduled to Austin and is now focused on Michigan and Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish recently got a boost in Javian Osborne’s recruitment, hosting him on an unofficial visit and scheduling an official visit for June 13.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.