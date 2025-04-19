"Don't know how people can hate this man": Fans react as Coach Prime's son Shedeur Sanders pulls up to OT7 game

Sheduer Sanders, son of Colorado Buffaloes' head coach, Deion Sanders, is all set to take the leap into the NFL this year. The former Colorado quarterback is a projected first round pick and is rumored to become the New York Giants' first pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

Although the quarterback's high school days are a way behind him, he is still making time for the upcoming generation of athletes. Sanders had a random airport meeting with OT7's AD 2Tenths team and the players invited him to their game.

The quarterback did not disappoint the youngsters and pulled up to their game in Pittsburgh.

OT7's Instagram page shared the news on Friday and fans were impressed with Sanders' thoughtful gesture. A majority of the fans praised the 6-foot-1 athlete for pulling up to the game and showing support to the talented youngsters.

"I dont know how people can hate this man! We love Shedeur over here! 🙌🏾🔥" one fan said.

"I love how He takes time to show the younger players some love," another fan wrote.

"That's aura!" another fan commented.

Shedeur Sanders played his high school football at Trinity Leadership High School and ended up with 8,925 yards, 123 touchdowns and 19 interceptions in three seasons.

"A man of the people," one fan wrote.

"How tf do you get him to the Steelers from this," another fan said.

"This the brash guy y'all was talking about? Oh.....🙄" another fan commented.

Sanders was a three-star recruit in high school and was ranked No.482 in the country, as per On3. He was also the 38th-best player at his position in the Class of 2021.

Shedeur Sanders attended AD 2Tenths' OT7 game in Dallas

This wasn't the first time Shedeur Sanders has attended AD 2Tenths' game. He pulled up for their game in Dallas a week ago after taking a visit to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A fan shared a post about Sanders' appearance at the game on Instagram.

"Shedeur Sanders Pulls Up To OT7 In Dallas, TX To Support The AD 2 Tenths 7on7 Organization. Even On The Weekends, He’s In Legendary Mode Showing Love & Support, While Inspiring Those Coming Up Next#Legendary#Shedeur," the fan wrote as caption.

Shedeur Sanders played for the Colorado Buffaloes for two seasons and racked up 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while leading his team to an overall record of 13-11.

