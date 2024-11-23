"Don’t know where the rumors came from": Five-star Alabama CB commit shuts down flip rumor to USC

Five-star cornerback Dijon Lee, from Mission Viejo High School in California, has been committed to Alabama since June. The last few weeks witnessed several flips/decommitments of five-star prospects, and Lee has also been embroiled in the discussion since last week.

Lee has been at the center of this speculation as USC fans have pushed for him to flip to the Trojans program before the early signing period. However, Lee tweeted two snaps of him on X on Tuesday to shut down those rumors, writing:

"Locked in don’t know where the rumors came from, Roll Tide.🐘🐘"

The Crimson Tide has worked hard to build a stellar 2025 recruiting class, which ranks No. 2 in the nation. Alabama's general manager, Courtney Morgan, alongside co-defensive coordinators Maurice Linguist and Colin Hitschler, deserves credit for this role.

Besides Dijon Lee, this cycle features four other top-100 players, including fellow cornerback Chuck McDonald, safety Ivan Taylor and 'WOLF' commit Justin Hill. Taylor, who flipped from Michigan to Alabama last week, is the latest addition to the room.

High school position coach points out Dijon Lee's potential with Alabama

Dijon Lee’s senior season ended on Friday, as Mission Viejo High School (California) fell to Centennial High School in the second round of the Division 1 CIF Southern Section Football Championships.

However, Lee enjoyed a phenomenal season, recording four interceptions, including one pick-six, 54 total tackles (30 solo), three pass deflections and one kickoff return touchdown. As a wide receiver, he added 15 receptions for 272 yards.

Speaking with BOL in mid-October, Lee's high school position coach, Skeats Spalding, had heavy praise for his athleticism.

“He’s more of a leader on the field now,” Spalding said. “He’s more comfortable. He has more of a handle on things. Basically, he is given more freedom… now, you put him on the field, call a play, and let him do his thing. He knows how to read quarterbacks and he knows how to decipher receiver routes."

Spalding also opened up about Lee's potential in Alabama, saying:

“He’s learned a lot these past three years. I think Bama is getting a great player. He already knows a lot about the game.”

Unless there is a last-minute change of heart, Lee is set to sign with the Crimson Tide next month and enroll early in January.

