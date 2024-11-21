"Don’t let Ty leave": Alabama fans appeal to Akylin Dear to secure Ty Haywood's commitment amid Michigan push

Four-star running back Akylin Dear is one of the prized recruits of Alabama's 2025 class, alongside five-star offensive tackle Ty Haywood. The Crimson Tide's 2025 class was hit with a blow last week when four-star running back Anthony Rogers decommitted, marking the third flip for the school this month.

Amid this, Dear reaffirmed his commitment with a one-word post on X, writing:

"HOME🐘."

While Dear reassured fans of his commitment, new fear unlocked for Alabama, as Michigan reportedly ramped up its NIL efforts to make a late push for Ty Haywood, according to On3. Fans flocked to Dear's post, urging him to convince Haywood to stay committed to the Tide.

"don’t let Ty leave 🙏🐘," a fan wrote.

"tell Ty Haywood this," one wrote.

"Call Ty Haywood right now please," one wrote.

Some Alabama fans were relieved knowing Dear would stay committed and thanked him for his loyalty.

"Thank your for actually knowing what the word “committed” means. You will be the next great Bama RB! #RBU🐘," one wrote.

"As a Bama fan, I'm so excited to see how much impact you will have on the running game at UA. 🐘🏈🏆," one wrote.

"Hell yeah bro!! Ready to have you here in ttown!! Roll Tide," one wrote.

Dear made no visits to other schools this fall and has made limited communication with other programs.

‘It is home," Dear told On3 last week. "It is stamped. It is solidified."

Dear is ready to visit Bryant-Denny Stadium next week for Alabama's Iron Bowl game against Auburn, marking his fifth Alabama game-day visit this season.

Ty Haywood reaffirmed his commitment last month

On3 Industry Rankings ranks Ty Haywood as the No. 22 overall prospect in the nation, the No. 5 offensive tackle in the 2025 class, and the No. 7 recruit in Texas. He selected Alabama over Oklahoma, Georgia, Texas, LSU and Michigan. Despite the Wolverines' efforts, removing him from the Crimson Tide will be tough.

Just two months ago, Haywood reaffirmed his commitment, saying (via Rivals):

"I'm locked in. I'm done done. The relationships have gotten a whole lot better with players, coaches, and some of the guys that are committed there as well."

This bodes well with his statement following his commitment in July.

"I'm going to be able to say I play for Alabama Crimson Tide, which is probably one of the greatest programs ever in the history of college football," Haywood told ESPN following his commitment. "Being able to follow in the footsteps of so many greats and accepting the challenge to be elite above all other things has always been my overall goal."

Alabama’s 2025 class is No. 2 in the national rankings and holds 20 commitments. Despite recent blows of flips and decommitments of multiple prospects, the class still holds pledges of five five-star recruits.

