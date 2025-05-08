"Don't need to be explained": Arkansas commit Meleek Thomas shows off his style as he wishes a friend on his birthday

Meleek Thomas will be heading to the Arkansas Razorbacks next season. The Overtime Elite shooting guard ranks No. 11 in the country, according to On3's Industry Rankings. The 6-foot-3 guard finished a stellar high school basketball career that started at Lincoln Park High School.

While Thomas usually shares his highlights and moments from his basketball career on his Instagram account, he shared a very special birthday wish for his friend, Rameire Wright, on Wednesday:

Arkansas commit Meleek Thomas shows off his style as he wishes a friend on his birthday (Credits: IG/@meleek.thomas)

"Happy gday boy What's understood don't need to be explained," Thomas captioned the story with a red heart emoji and two infinity emojis as he tagged Wright.

The story was then reshared by Wright on his IG account:

"Love you," Wright's caption read with two red heart emojis.

Rameire Wright reshares Meleek Thomas' birthday wish on his IG (IG/@rameirewright)

Meleek Thomas, who ranks No. 2 in the shooting guard position and Georgia, received interest from over 20 programs across the nation. These included offers from the Pittsburgh Panthers, UConn Huskies, Auburn Tigers and Kansas State Wildcats, among others.

He also took official visits to Auburn on Jan. 12, Kentucky on Feb. 3, Pittsburgh on Feb. 9, UConn on Jun. 19, Arkansas on Apr. 10 and Kansas State on Oct. 25, after which he chose to sign for the Razorbacks on Nov. 11 last year.

In his final season at the Overtime Elite, Thomas led the City Reapers to the finals of the OTE Pokemon Playoffs. Thomas averaged 27.3 points, 3.0 assists, 6.9 rebounds, 0.1 blocks and 1.6 steals in the Playoffs while playing 32.3 minutes.

He also shot 46.7% from the field and 46.0% from behind the three-point line. However, they were unable to win the Playoffs after being defeated by the South Carolina signee Eli Ellis' YNG Dreamerz.

"I take pride in defense": Meleek Thomas talks about the defensive aspect of his game

While Meleek Thomas is an elite scorer, in an interview with the Pittsburgh Union Press in December 2024, the shooting guard talked about his defensive abilities.

"I take pride in defense," Thomas said. "The more you get into the season, the harder the games become. The atmosphere becomes bigger. Everything just gets more serious, more intense. So, if I lollygagged around on defense, I would be viewed as a completely different player."

Thomas will be accompanied by Darius Acuff and Isaiah Sealy next season.

