"Don’t tell me Marcus Freeman beat Kirby Smart AGAIN": Fans react as four-star WR commits to Notre Dame over Georgia and others

Four-star wide receiver Bubba Frazier committed to Notre Dame's 2026 class on Monday. The Benedictine Military School (Georgia) standout chose Marcus Freeman's Fighting Irish over North Carolina, Georgia and Wisconsin.

ND had extended an offer to the 5-foot-10, 165-pound playmaker in February. He visited South Bend earlier this month to observe a practice session and had also visited Georgia Tech, Georgia and UNC in March before ultimately opting for Freeman's program.

Meanwhile, fans had some interesting reactions as On3's Hayes Fawcett reported on Frazier's commitment to Notre Dame. Some pointed out how Georgia failed to bag the wide receiver.

"Don’t tell me Marcus Freeman beat Kirby Smart AGAIN😭😭😭," a fan wrote.

"Good choice young man over Kirby crime culture," another fan wrote.

Frazier is the program's fourth commitment in the last eight days. It came a day after they landed four-star interior offensive lineman Gregory Patrick in the 2026 class, which now ranks No. 5 in the nation with 11 committed players.

"@NDFootball recruiting is having flex right now," one fan wrote.

"Here come the Irish ☘️," one wrote.

"ND rolling rn, and there are still more coming 👀," one wrote.

Frazier gained national attention after a strong junior season, where he hauled in 46 catches for 753 yards and five touchdowns, while also rushing 85 times for 604 yards and eight more scores. Rivals lists him as a four-star prospect, ranked as the 11th best wide receiver in the 2026 class.

Why did Bubba Frazier commit to Notre Dame over other schools?

According to Rivals, Bubba Frazier is seen as a dynamic playmaker who could contribute as a complementary wide receiver, ball carrier and return specialist due to his speed and versatility. Mike Brown had been leading Frazier's recruitment for Notre Dame.

“What makes Notre Dame different in my eyes is the love and the culture there," Frazier told On3. "Those things, along with the academics, the campus and my relationships with the coaches are some of the biggest reasons why I committed to Notre Dame.”

The academics and campus at Notre Dame impressed Frazier, but it was also the coaching staff’s clear vision for his role that stood out.

“They need a player like me; speed, shifty, slot receiver, just get the ball in my hands and let me work type of player," Frazier told the Irish Sports Daily. "They're telling me they'll use me in a slot, punt return, most likely, everything.”

Frazier is scheduled to return to South Bend for his official visit in June.

