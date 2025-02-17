  • home icon
  Donald Trump's $1.2 million NIL-valued granddaughter Kai Trump shares 3-word message for her grandfather

Donald Trump's $1.2 million NIL-valued granddaughter Kai Trump shares 3-word message for her grandfather

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Feb 17, 2025 22:25 GMT
TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v BOS - Source: Getty
TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v BOS - (Image Source: Getty)

President Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, shared a three-word greeting to her grandfather on her Instagram story, wishing him a Happy President's Day.

Kai Trump's message to President Trump
Kai Trump's message to President Trump

Presidents’ Day is a federal holiday celebrated on the third Monday in February annually, in honor of all the past presidents of the United States. It has been celebrated as a federal holiday since 1879, originally in honor of Founding Father George Washington.

Kai Trump's NIL was valued at $1.2 million by On3, making her No. 1 in high school women's golf NIL ranking and No. 81 on On3's NIL 100. The 17-year-old also announced a new NIL deal on Instagram over the weekend.

She shared a reel in which she announced that she has joined TaylorMade, a major golf equipment brand. She accompanied the reel with a touching caption, expressing her excitement over the deal. She wrote,

“I'm proud to officially be joining team TaylorMade! This has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid and I can't wait for the journey ahead. Excited to see what we can accomplish together in the future.”
Kai previously signed her first NIL deal in January with Leaf Trading Cards, leveraging her large social media following, which numbers more than five million.

The bond between Kai Trump and her grandfather, President Trump

Kai Trump has been a vocal supporter of her grandfather, sharing heartfelt messages on social media. She took to X (formerly Twitter), owned by one of her grandfather's biggest allies, Elon Musk, to congratulate him on his inauguration last month. She wrote,

“He is back! Love you grandpa, I know you will do an amazing job over the next 4 years.”
Kai is Donald Trump Jr’s first daughter. Beyond their familial bond, Trump and his granddaughter share a great enthusiasm for golf. The president is an avid golfer and often brings Kai along to play with him.

The two were spotted together in November at President Trump's golf course in Bedminster. She has also appeared with the president in a LIV Golf pro-am.

Kai Trump is a student golfer at the Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. She has pledged her commitment to the Miami Hurricanes since Aug. 2024, taking steps towards her college career.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
