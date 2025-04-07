  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump's March Madness prediction for the UConn Huskies comes true

Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump's March Madness prediction for the UConn Huskies comes true

By Pranav Khatri
Modified Apr 07, 2025 20:01 GMT
Kai Trump
Kai Trump's March Madness prediction for the UConn Huskies comes true (Image: IG/@kaitrumpgolfer and @ realdonaldtrump)

Kai Trump, the granddaughter of US President Donald Trump and the high school golfer, got her prediction for the March Madness winner right. The UConn Huskies defeated South Carolina in the Championship match of the NCAA Tournament by an 82-59 scoreline.

Ad

The official Instagram page of the UConn Women's Basketball shared a post after winning the championship, which was later reposted on Trump's story:

Donald Trump&#039;s granddaughter Kai Trump&#039;s March Madness prediction for the UConn Huskies came true (Image: IG/@kaitrumpgolfer)
Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump's March Madness prediction for the UConn Huskies came true (Image: IG/@kaitrumpgolfer)

In a previous Instagram story, Trump gave her prediction for the men's and women's March Madness winners:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Kai Trump predicts March Madness winners (Image: IG/ kaitrumpgolfer)
Kai Trump predicts March Madness winners (Image: IG/ kaitrumpgolfer)

A user on X (formerly Twitter) shared her prediction in a post:

Ad
"And then for women's, I think UConn is gonna win because they have killed all their games leading up to March Madness and just keep on dominating and they are always winning by so many points, so I hope they win," she added.
Ad
"And then for women's, I think UConn is gonna win because they have killed all their games leading up to March Madness and just keep on dominating and they are always winning by so many points, so I hope they win," she added.

Furthermore, Kai Trump was also seen attending UConn's Final Four match against UCLA on Saturday:

Ad
Kai Trump attends UConn&#039;s Final Four match against UCLA (Image: IG/kaitrumpgolfer)
Kai Trump attends UConn's Final Four match against UCLA (Image: IG/kaitrumpgolfer)

Trump also tagged the Instagram page of UConn's Women's team to show her support for the Huskies.

Ad

While one of her predictions came true, the Duke Blue Devils were eliminated in the Final Four Round after a tight 70-67 loss against the Houston Cougars on Sunday, despite Cooper Flagg's 27-point effort.

Kai Trump signs her second NIL deal with TaylorMade

The Class of 2026 golfer has a $1.2 million NIL value, according to On3. After signing a deal with Leaf Trading Cards on Dec. 30, Trump joined the roster of professional golfers, including Tiger Woods, Collin Morikawa and Nelly Korda, among others, as she signed a deal with TaylorMade on Feb. 20.

Ad

Trump shared the news via an Instagram post:

Ad
"I’m proud to officially be joining team TaylorMade! This has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid and I can’t wait for the journey ahead. Excited to see what we can accomplish together in the future!" the post was captioned.

The Benjamin School sophomore ranks in Florida's top 200 girls' varsity golfers and has a stroke average of 39.1 across 15 rounds. She committed to the Miami Hurricanes on Aug. 19 last year.

About the author
Pranav Khatri

Pranav Khatri

Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.

Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.

When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business.

Know More

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी