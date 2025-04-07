Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump's March Madness prediction for the UConn Huskies comes true

Kai Trump, the granddaughter of US President Donald Trump and the high school golfer, got her prediction for the March Madness winner right. The UConn Huskies defeated South Carolina in the Championship match of the NCAA Tournament by an 82-59 scoreline.

Ad

The official Instagram page of the UConn Women's Basketball shared a post after winning the championship, which was later reposted on Trump's story:

Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump's March Madness prediction for the UConn Huskies came true (Image: IG/@kaitrumpgolfer)

In a previous Instagram story, Trump gave her prediction for the men's and women's March Madness winners:

Ad

Trending

Kai Trump predicts March Madness winners (Image: IG/ kaitrumpgolfer)

A user on X (formerly Twitter) shared her prediction in a post:

Ad

"And then for women's, I think UConn is gonna win because they have killed all their games leading up to March Madness and just keep on dominating and they are always winning by so many points, so I hope they win," she added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"And then for women's, I think UConn is gonna win because they have killed all their games leading up to March Madness and just keep on dominating and they are always winning by so many points, so I hope they win," she added.

Furthermore, Kai Trump was also seen attending UConn's Final Four match against UCLA on Saturday:

Ad

Kai Trump attends UConn's Final Four match against UCLA (Image: IG/kaitrumpgolfer)

Trump also tagged the Instagram page of UConn's Women's team to show her support for the Huskies.

Ad

While one of her predictions came true, the Duke Blue Devils were eliminated in the Final Four Round after a tight 70-67 loss against the Houston Cougars on Sunday, despite Cooper Flagg's 27-point effort.

Kai Trump signs her second NIL deal with TaylorMade

The Class of 2026 golfer has a $1.2 million NIL value, according to On3. After signing a deal with Leaf Trading Cards on Dec. 30, Trump joined the roster of professional golfers, including Tiger Woods, Collin Morikawa and Nelly Korda, among others, as she signed a deal with TaylorMade on Feb. 20.

Ad

Trump shared the news via an Instagram post:

Ad

"I’m proud to officially be joining team TaylorMade! This has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid and I can’t wait for the journey ahead. Excited to see what we can accomplish together in the future!" the post was captioned.

The Benjamin School sophomore ranks in Florida's top 200 girls' varsity golfers and has a stroke average of 39.1 across 15 rounds. She committed to the Miami Hurricanes on Aug. 19 last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More