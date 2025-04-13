"Dreadful footwork": Fans slam internet sensation Baby Gronk's football training clip

Twelve-year-old internet sensation and football prospect Baby Gronk, whose real name is Madden San Miguel, recently posted a clip of himself training on social media. The video was shared on Saturday on Instagram and garnered diverse reactions from fans.

"5’ 8 160 5TH GRADE FOOTBALL PLAYER," the post's caption read.

An Instagram user, Kmurda294, wrote:

“Dreadful footwork.”

Another netizen, Bullydarkhorse, pointed out:

“Reality will hit this kid one day.”

A similar remark was made by Mattnemitoff, who wrote:

“I'm guessing this will all stop, we just have to wait seven more years till he doesn't get into college.”

Meanwhile, Baby Gronk was also handed some pieces of advice. Ao9112024 wrote:

“Don't slam your ankles like that and learn when you turn.”

Foleythefoot commented:

“This video is the direction you should stay going in lil dude. No more talking just putting in work and shut them up in the long run.”

The internet sensation also received challenges from commenters like Aidendabigdog, who wrote:

“I'm 14 come to Cali for that one on one.”

Reactions to Baby Gronk's latest training clip

Madden San Miguel is a youth football player who has found fame through social media. The Frisco, Texas-born youngster is managed by his father, Jake Miguel, who named him after famous coach and analyst John Madden.

Jake has made claims of having Madden's life planned out before his birth. This includes, according to an interview with TMZ, plans to make him a millionaire by the time he's a high school senior.

With the advantage of a large social media following, Jake has been able to establish Baby Gronk as one of the nation's youngest football sensations. He has had moments with big athletic personalities, including Olivia Dunne and Tyreek Hill.

More recently, the grade-schooler caught up with influential sports journalist Stephen A. Smith. He posted about the meet on Instagram, adding in the caption that Smith said he could win the Heisman Trophy, not just once but twice. He wrote:

“ALWAYS GOOD SEEING MY FRIEND STEPHEN A SMITH . HE TELLS THE TRUTH AND SOME PEOPLE CANT HANDLE IT . HE TOLD ME HE COULD SEE ME WINNING THE HEISMAN TWICE . @stephenasmith”

Baby Gronk's tendency for controversy

However, Madden San Miguel's strategy of courting controversy sometimes, such as when he announced retirement from football only to rescind days later, has been criticized. Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski, who inspired San Miguel's nickname, has also been openly critical of his father's approach.

Similarly, former Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt commented on the internet sensation, stressing the need to “let kids be kids.”

Baby Gronk has 685K followers on Instagram. He also has a YouTube channel with over 137,000 subscribers.

