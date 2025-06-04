Dual sport standout Kendre Harrison reveals first impressions of $180,000,000 worth Chris Paul: "Didn't think he was real"

Kendre Harrison, the No. 26 recruit in the Class of 2026 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), is a multi-sport athlete who plays football and basketball for Reidsville High School. The 6-foot-6 center is representing 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul's Team CP3 in the Nike EYBL.

Harrison was featured in a video published by the famous Instagram page SLAM High School on Tuesday. He is seen indulging in trash talk and also talked about Chris Paul.

"Bro really didn’t think Chris Paul was real the first time he saw him 😭😭😭," the post was captioned.

"Aye how many you think I'm gonna drop on you?" Harrison said to his opponent.

He also talked about Chris Paul, claiming that he "didn't think he was real."

"I aint gonna lie bro, no glazing, anybody on my CP3 team can tell you. When I first saw him for the first time last year at Peach Jam, I didn't think he was real. He looks too perfect, something about him just looks too perfect. He's a down to Earth guy, great coach, he jokes. But I'm a comedian so I can make him laugh," said Kendre Harrison.

He continued, "CP3 changed my life man, if it wasn't for CP3, I probably would've given up on basketball. I would've given up on all that hooping stuff. Chris Paul, Chris Paul's mom, his dad, coach Jon, all my coaches, they definitely, no matter what it is, they are always there for me."

In basketball, Harrison is ranked seventh at the center position and second in North Carolina, while in football, he ranks 23rd nationally, second at the tight end position and third in North Carolina.

Kendre Harrison received plenty of interest from programs across the country. These included offers from the North Carolina Tar Heels, Tennessee Volunteers, Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions and Florida State Seminoles.

However, after taking two unofficial visits and one official visit to Oregon, he committed to the program on Nov. 30.

Kendre Harrison led Reidsville to the state title in his senior year

Kendre Harrison started playing for the Rams in his freshman season. In three seasons, he played 81 games and averaged a double double with 18.8 points, 1.5 assists, 14.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game.

Last season, he led the Rams to a 31-0 record and a 12-0 record in the North Carolina Section 2A Mid-State Basketball League. Furthermore, they also defeated Northwood by a 71-54 scoreline to lift the state title.

The Ducks have also received hard commitments from Tradarian Ball, Tony Cumberland, Tristan Phillips, Xavier Lherisse, Viliami Moala and Dutch Horisk from the Class of 2026.

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More