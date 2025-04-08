"Dude getting 8mil for one year": Hoops fans react to BYU signee AJ Dybantsa asking kids to 'stay in school' in podcast with Kevin Durant 

Hoops fans have posted many reactions to a video of BYU signee AJ Dybantsa advising kids to stay in school. The 18-year-old number one overall prospect in the boys' high school basketball Class of 2025 appeared on an NBA podcast hosted by Mr. Talk Spicy and Cha-Ching on April 1.
Dybantsa’s favourite player, Kevin Durant, was also a guest on the show, and they discussed a variety of issues around life and basketball. And for his parting shot, Dybantsa advised young kids to stay in school.
When asked for his final comment, Dybantsa said, “Stay in school, kids.” Then, Durant replied, saying, “The one-and-done telling you to stay in school,” and that cracked up the hosts.
Dybantsa took the joke in stride. Then he added, “My mom was like, 'You got to graduate regardless if you go one and done something after.' I may or may not still have to go back to school and you don't do the online work stuff like that.
“So, I'm gonna try say you have so much time on your hands. I can finish school, and then the way BYU is set up, I might be able to get my bachelor's in three years anyway.”
SportsCenter Next shared the clip on Instagram and the post has garnered almost 132K likes and over 200 comments. Dybantsa's comments have gotten mixed reactions from hoops fans.
A fan with the Instagram handle @1700loud said, “Dude getting 8mil for one year ofc he telling people to stay in school.”
@sportcoatpo commented, “He like Anthony Edwards with his confidence and charisma.”
The comments kept coming, with one even saying Dybantsa made a solid point with the advice.
Another fan with the handle @ezeasuoha wrote, “KD got jokes but AJ got a point tho.”
But another fan @ib_9trey commented, “He cooked him. AJ wasn't wrong but set himself up. Right message wrong messenger.”
@franklin.infante_ wrote, “Bro getting paid to go to school telling us to stay in school in debt.”
Then, @davidrace said, “he should just stay at BYU for 4 years!!!"
@didduno also wrote, “For sure bc although bro getting paid almost 10 mil, he most def ain’t gonna wanna stay at that strict school.”
AJ Dybantsa up for big money at BYU
Dybantsa is the No. 1-rated player in the country, and the money he's attracted is proof enough of that. The young guard will be one of the highest-paid NCAA players ever, with $5 million in NIL money already on the table. He also has deals with Red Bull and Nike.
The Cougars will hope that Dybantsa lives up to the billing next season and powers them to success before leaving for the NBA.