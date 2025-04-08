"Dude getting 8mil for one year": Hoops fans react to BYU signee AJ Dybantsa asking kids to 'stay in school' in podcast with Kevin Durant 

Hoops fans have posted many reactions to a video of BYU signee AJ Dybantsa advising kids to stay in school. The 18-year-old number one overall prospect in the boys' high school basketball Class of 2025 appeared on an NBA podcast hosted by Mr. Talk Spicy and Cha-Ching on April 1.

Ad

Dybantsa’s favourite player, Kevin Durant, was also a guest on the show, and they discussed a variety of issues around life and basketball. And for his parting shot, Dybantsa advised young kids to stay in school.

When asked for his final comment, Dybantsa said, “Stay in school, kids.” Then, Durant replied, saying, “The one-and-done telling you to stay in school,” and that cracked up the hosts.

Dybantsa took the joke in stride. Then he added, “My mom was like, 'You got to graduate regardless if you go one and done something after.' I may or may not still have to go back to school and you don't do the online work stuff like that.

Ad

Trending

“So, I'm gonna try say you have so much time on your hands. I can finish school, and then the way BYU is set up, I might be able to get my bachelor's in three years anyway.”

Ad

SportsCenter Next shared the clip on Instagram and the post has garnered almost 132K likes and over 200 comments. Dybantsa's comments have gotten mixed reactions from hoops fans.

A fan with the Instagram handle @1700loud said, “Dude getting 8mil for one year ofc he telling people to stay in school.”

Hoops fans react to BYU signee AJ Dybantsa asking kids to "stay in school" in podcast with Kevin Durant (Image by Instagram/@sportscenternext)

@sportcoatpo commented, “He like Anthony Edwards with his confidence and charisma.”

Ad

Hoops fans react to BYU signee AJ Dybantsa asking kids to "stay in school" in podcast with Kevin Durant (Image by Instagram/@sportscenternext)

The comments kept coming, with one even saying Dybantsa made a solid point with the advice.

Ad

Another fan with the handle @ezeasuoha wrote, “KD got jokes but AJ got a point tho.”

Hoops fans react to BYU signee AJ Dybantsa asking kids to "stay in school" in podcast with Kevin Durant (Image by Instagram/@sportscenternext)

But another fan @ib_9trey commented, “He cooked him. AJ wasn't wrong but set himself up. Right message wrong messenger.”

Ad

Hoops fans react to BYU signee AJ Dybantsa asking kids to "stay in school" in podcast with Kevin Durant (Image by Instagram/@sportscenternext)

@franklin.infante_ wrote, “Bro getting paid to go to school telling us to stay in school in debt.”

Ad

Hoops fans react to BYU signee AJ Dybantsa asking kids to "stay in school" in podcast with Kevin Durant (Image by Instagram/@sportscenternext)

Then, @davidrace said, “he should just stay at BYU for 4 years!!!"

Ad

Hoops fans react to BYU signee AJ Dybantsa asking kids to "stay in school" in podcast with Kevin Durant (Image by Instagram/@sportscenternext)

@didduno also wrote, “For sure bc although bro getting paid almost 10 mil, he most def ain’t gonna wanna stay at that strict school.”

Ad

Hoops fans react to BYU signee AJ Dybantsa asking kids to "stay in school" in podcast with Kevin Durant (Image by Instagram/@sportscenternext)

AJ Dybantsa up for big money at BYU

Dybantsa is the No. 1-rated player in the country, and the money he's attracted is proof enough of that. The young guard will be one of the highest-paid NCAA players ever, with $5 million in NIL money already on the table. He also has deals with Red Bull and Nike.

The Cougars will hope that Dybantsa lives up to the billing next season and powers them to success before leaving for the NBA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oluwajoba Oluwajoba is a High School Sports writer with more than eight years of experience in the field. Oluwajoba is a graduate of Agricultural Economics and Extension from the Federal University of Technology Akure.



Oluwajoba has written for publications such as Soccernet and Pulsesports (as Chief Editor and Managing Editor) and was nominated for Football Journalist of the Year in 2019.



While he is a Dallas Mavericks fan, mainly due to Luka Doncic, Oluwajoba's favorite sporting moment came when LeBron James helped the Cleveland Cavaliers get past the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.



When not at work or watching sports, Oluwajoba can likely be found enjoying a movie. Know More