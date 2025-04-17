Duke Blue Devils star Toby Fournier, Aaliyah Crump and others share their reaction to Agot Makeer's Nike Hoops Summit IG photo dump 

Agot Makeer competed in the 2025 Nike Hoops Summit on April 12, along with the best high school basketball talent from across the country. The Women's Team USA clinched victory, edging out Team World 88-78.

On Wednesday, five-star prospect Makeer, who represented Team World, shared a photo dump from the Nike Summit with her fans.

"Hoop Summit🇨🇦🇸🇸," read the caption.

Duke Blue Devils freshman Toby Fournier, Texas Longhorns signee Aaliyah Crump and others shared their reaction in the comments section. Both Fournier and Makeer are Canadian and went to Crestwood Prep.

"Thaat girllll," commented Toby Fournier.

"Twinnyyyyy," wrote Stanford signee Lara Somfai. "Yessss go off aget."

"You are such a queennn," commented Aaliyah Crump.

"Okayy😍😍🔥," wrote Sierra Canyon's Emilia Krstevskii.

"😍😍, " commented Notre Dame signe Leah Macy.

Hoopers share their reaction to Agot Makeer's Nike Hoops Summit IG photo dump via Instagram.

Till her junior year, Makeer played for Crestwood Prep in Canada and clinched the silver medal at the 2024 FIBA U17 Women's World Cup, averaging 17.7 points, seven rebounds and 2.3 assists. She transferred to Montverde Academy in Florida for her senior year.

As per On3, she is ranked No. 1 as the Small Forward in the Class of 2025. Nationally, she holds the No. 4th spot.

On March 1, Agot Makeer announced her commitment to Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks.

"I know my goals and who I want to be in the future, and I personally feel like South Carolina will get me there. I expect a competitive environment in every aspect of my life," Makeer said (via ESPN).

"I'm going to a school that is a front-runner to win back-to-back national championships. Everything I get will be earned, and I am excited to test who I am. I don't expect it to be easy, but I do expect that I will be challenged in a positive learning environment."

Agot Makeer's Team World's Nike Hoops Summit performance

At the Nike Hoop Summit Women's finals, Agot Makeer had five points, three rebounds and two steals in 16 minutes of game time. Team World put up a strong defence, but Team USA's Jazzy Davidson, Aaliyah Crump and Sienna Betts, among others, cut through to lead Team USA's victory.

Team World's roster consisted of Olivia Vukosa, Saffron Shiels, Lara Somfai, Ainhoa Risacher, Agot Makeer, Sarah Cisse, Ayla McDowell, Bella Hines, Nyadieng Yiech, Jovana Popovic, Daria Biriuk and Deniya Prawl.

Team USA boasts a 3-0 streak against Team World since the inception of the competition in 2023.

