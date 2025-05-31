Duke-bound star Cameron Boozer's GF Yva Lauren shares her favorite moments from May [PHOTO]

Five-star Duke signee Cameron Boozer's girlfriend, Yva Lauren, had a memorable May and shared some of her special moments on Instagram.
She posted a six-photo collage capturing various highlights from the month, accompanied by a simple caption:
"Bye May💛."
The collage included a range of personal highlights, with one photo showing her prom night alongside her boyfriend, Cameron Boozer, and another capturing a moment from her graduation day. Other snapshots featured Yva with her cheerleading teammates, a relaxing weekend boat getaway and a beautifully plated meal.
Yva Lauren completed high school and is headed to the University of Miami for college. In high school, she was a member of the Our Lady of Lourdes cheerleading team. Now, she's set to continue her cheerleading journey at the collegiate level with the Miami Hurricanes.
Cameron Boozer, meanwhile, graduated from Columbus High School, where he enjoyed a highly decorated basketball career. His impact on the program was so significant that both his and his brother Cayden's jerseys were retired by the school. The Boozer twins are set to begin the next chapter of their basketball journey together at Duke.
"I had the prettiest date": Cameron Boozer's reaction to girlfriend Yva Lauren's prom pictures
Cameron Boozer and his girlfriend, Yva Lauren, are known for sharing their affection and support for one another. Lauren, often shares a glimpse of their relationship on social media, sharing photos from their prom date on Instagram.
The post, which Lauren shared on May 3, featured a carousel of six photos, some showing her and Cameron standing side by side and posing together. She captioned the post:
"Our last prom was golden💛,"
In response, Cameron wrote:
"I had the prettiest date."
The post caught the attention of Cameron's father, former NBA star Carlos Boozer, who reacted with two emoji reactions.
"🔥🔥," Carlos wrote.
Fan's also commented on the post.
"You guys are adorable!!!," one said.
"Love!!," said another.
"Stunning😍😍😍😍," another said.
Lauren and Cameron are never shy about expressing their affection for each other.