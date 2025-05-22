Duke commit Cayden Boozer drops 2-word reaction as Dame Sarr announces his college commitment

Cameron and Cayden Boozer's team, the Duke Blue Devils, just landed a recruit. Italian-Senegalese hooper Dame Sarr announced his commitment to the Blue Devils on Thursday, according to On3's Joe Tipton.

The official Instagram page of "Tipton Edits" shared the news:

"Dame Sarr, On3’s No. 17 overall recruit in the 2025 class, has committed Duke, he told @on3recruits 😈Chose the Blue Devils over Kansas. The 6-foot-6, 18-year-old Italian wing has most recently been playing professionally with FC Barcelona," the post was captioned.

Cayden Boozer, who was elated with the latest addition, shared a two-word reaction in the comments section:

"Yessir twinnn," Boozer commented on the post.

Additionally, the No. 21 recruit in the Class of 2025 (according to On3's Industry Rankings) also dropped his reaction when Instagram page "Recruit News" reported about Sarr being close to signing for Duke on Sunday:

"TRENDING: Italian guard Dame Sarr has received three crystal balls to Duke on @247sports 👀🔮," the post was captioned.

Cayden Boozer reacts when Duke was reportedly close to landing Dame Sarr in the 2025 Class

Boozer commented with an eye emoji.

Dame Sarr became the youngest player to play for FC Barcelona in the Endesa League in the 2022-23 season against Bilbao Basket.

The 6-foot-6 guard debuted in the famous NextGen EuroLeague against Panathinaikos in 2023. Last season he averaged 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game.

Moreover, he has also been a member of the Italian U16 and U18 national teams and played for Italy in the 2022 European U16 Championship and the 2023 and 2024 European U18 Championships.

Sarr also had offers from top programs, including the Illinois Fighting Illini, Kansas Jayhawks and the BYU Cougars.

Dame Sarr becomes the fourth addition to Cayden Boozer's Duke Blue Devils

The Boozer twins were the first and second signings for head coach Jon Scheyer. The twins, who won their fourth straight state title at Columbus Explorers, also received offers from Florida, Miami and Kentucky, but signed with Duke on Oct. 11.

Before Dame Sarr committed to Duke, Scheyer secured his third signing in a four-star small forward from Harvard-Westlake, Nikolas Khamenia, who signed on Oct. 22.

In the transfer portal, they acquired Cedric Coward from the Washington State Cougars on Apr. 28 and Iffy Ufochukwu from Rice Owls on May 7.

