Duke HC John Scheyer drops in to watch No. 1 prospect Baba Oladotun as he leads Team Durant to an EYBL win

No. 1-ranked sophomore Baba Oladotun has been drawing attention all season with his outstanding performances. He has kept that momentum going at the Nike EYBL, continuing to impress.

While representing Team Durant against Jet Academy on Saturday, the 6-foot-8 power forward had a special pair of eyes watching him. Duke coach John Scheyer was standing behind the lines and taking in Oladotun's brilliance.

SportsCenter Next shared a video from the game that captured the moment. In it, Scheyer is watching the game. What follows is a highlight of Oladotun in action, sprinting towards the ball to pick up a pass, and finishing with a dunk. He was also knocking down smooth 3-pointers and throwing down more emphatic slams.

The game ended in an 88-64 victory for Team Durant, with Oladotun delivering 20 points. That momentum carried over from their previous outing on Friday, where they also came out on top with an 85-66 win over JL3. They have two games left, against Vegas Elite and NY Rens on Sunday.

Baba Oladotun plays high school basketball at the James Hubert Blake High School in Silver Spring, Maryland, where he has just concluded his sophomore year. He led the team to a first-place finish in the Maryland Section Montgomery County East Basketball league with an overall record of 23-2.

"It almost brought me to tears,": No. 1-ranked sophomore Baba Oladotun's father on Kentucky HC's interest in his son

According to On3's Jacob Polacheck, Kentucky head coach Mark Pope is showing strong interest in recruiting Baba Oladotun. During Nike EYBL Session II in Memphis, Oladotun's father, Ibrahim, spoke in an interview about Pope's interest and shared his thoughts on the attention his son is receiving from the Wildcats.

"I was blown away. It almost brought me to tears," Ibrahim Oladotun said. "Everything that's happening to him is very historic. That's just remarkable. Kentucky basketball, bluegrass and all of that stuff are a big deal. It's living the dream."

Ibrahim described Kentucky as one of the top programs in the country:

"It's a great program. It's probably one of the best in the country," he said. "To match that with Coach Pope, that's incredible. I like his energy. He also has NBA experience. It's a very good program. It doesn't get better. They're the blue bloods."

Baba Oladotun still has two more years of high school basketball, which gives him plenty of time to weigh his college options. With his stock rising, the interest from top programs is only expected to grow, especially with June 15 around the corner, when college coaches will officially be allowed to contact prospects from the 2027 class directly.

