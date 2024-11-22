Duke HC Jon Scheyer hails Cayden Boozer & Co. from his 2025 recruiting class: "No better players we can bring in the country" 

After the commitment of Cameron and Cayden Boozer, the Duke Blue Devils sit first in the 247Sports recruiting class rank. The Boozer twins committed to Jon Scheyer's team on Nov. 10. The Instagram page of Duke Men's Basketball posted a message shared by their head coach Jon Scheyer.

Scheyer started talking about the new signings and the qualities he looked for in the players.

"Each of these guys were thrilled to get them here, but, but for me, it's the makeup of the class that I'm so excited about," Scheyer said. "And there's really two main things we look for in this class, and you know it's going to continue in our program. But the first thing is competitiveness."

"And when you think about Shelton Henderson, when you think about Cayden Boozer, when you think about Nick Romania, when you think about Cameron Boozer, the word competitiveness comes to mind with all four of those guys, and that was really important to us, and how we continue to build the program, how we continue to move this thing forward, high level competitiveness."

The head coach also mentioned their recipe for forming a team.

"The second thing for us was feel for basketball instincts. When you combine their competitiveness, combine their IQ, feel for the game, that's been the recipe for some of our most special teams here, and it gives us an incredible core. There's no, no better competitors, no better players we can bring in, bring it in the country," Scheyer said.

Duke's latest additions ft. Cayden Boozer

Both Cameron and Cayden Boozer became Duke's first commitment on 10 Oct. Cameron Boozer is ranked second nationally and first in his position, as well as in Florida. His brother, Cayden Boozer, is ranked 22nd nationally and fourth in Florida for point guards.

The Blue Devils' second commitment was four-star recruit Nikolas Khamenia from North Hollywood, CA on Oct. 22. The power forward ranked at the 24th spot nationally, seventh in his position and fourth in California.

Their third commitment was another four-star recruit Shelton Henderson from Houston, TX on Nov. 2. The small forward ranks at the 16th spot nationally, fifth in his position and first in Texas.

With a strong recruiting class including Cayden Boozer and his brother and two four-star recruits, how far will the Duke Blue Devils go in the next season?

