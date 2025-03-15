Duke signee Nik Khamenia gets named Mission League MVP following an impressive high school career 

Nik Khamenia, the Duke signee and the No. 21 recruit in the Class of 2025 (according to On3's Industry Rankings), was awarded the Mission League boys' basketball MVP on Saturday. Playing for Harvard-Westlake High School, Khamenia led his school to a 31-3 overall record.

Ad

In the California Southern Section Mission Basketball League, Khamenia and Harvard-Westlake sit with an unbeaten 7-0 record. They secured a 67-64 win against the No. 1 prospect in the 2026 Class, Tyran Stokes, and Notre Dame, in the final match on Feb. 5.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"All-Mission League basketball. Nikolas Khamenia is the player of the year," Los Angeles Times High School sports writer Eric Sondheimer wrote while posting a list of the 2025 Mission League - Boys' Basketball All-League list.

In the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships, the Wolverines defeated St. John Bosco with a 70-55 scoreline in Round 1 on March 5. However, they were knocked out after a 71-59 defeat against Roosevelt in the Regional Semifinals on March 8.

Ad

Ranked at the fifth spot in the small forward position and California, Nik Khamenia also won gold medals at the 2024 FIBA 3x3 U18 Men's World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary. He also won the same award in the 2024 FIBA Men's U18 AmeriCup in in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

In Argentina, Nik Khamenia started all six games and scored 7.7 points, grabbed 6.3 rebounds, dished out three assists, stole and blocked the ball once in 19.4 minutes per game.

Ad

Khamenia also appeared in a YouTube video posted by the channel "Sloane Knows," on Dec. 3 and talked about stuff he imitates from his favourite players in the league:

“I won’t say specific but I just take basic pieces. I think guys like Luka Doncic and Jokic, who kinda play the game a little slower," Khamenia told "Sloane Knows" at the (00:03:28) mark.

Ad

Ad

“And defensively, Kwahi of course. I know he hasn’t played a whole bunch. Like, guys that take defense serious as they do offense,” Khamenia added.

Why did Nik Khamenia choose Duke?

With plenty of offers from top programs, including UCLA, Arizona, Gonzaga and UNC, among others, Khamenia signed for the Blue Devils on Oct. 22. He spoke to ESPN about his decision. He also commended coach Jon Scheyer:

Ad

"Duke was a place I visited and felt it was special from the moment I left campus. Coach (Jon) Scheyer believes in me and my abilities," Khamenia told ESPN. "Duke is a special place that has put out a lot of great players and ultimately helped them develop."

Nik Khamenia will be joined by the Boozer twins and Shelton Henderson next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback