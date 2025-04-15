  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • Duke signees Cayden & Cameron Boozer, Shelton Henderson share their reaction to Miami Hurricanes' latest recruit 

Duke signees Cayden & Cameron Boozer, Shelton Henderson share their reaction to Miami Hurricanes' latest recruit 

By Pranav Khatri
Modified Apr 15, 2025 17:01 GMT
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: MAR 28 McDonald
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: MAR 28 McDonald's All American Boys Portraits - Source: Getty

Shelton Henderson and the Boozer twins were elated with Dante Allen's decision to commit to the Miami Hurricanes. Allen, who shared the news as an Instagram post, saw comments from the brothers.

Ad
"The heart of man plans his way, but the Lord establishes his steps" Proverbs 16:9," Allen captioned his post.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Cayden Boozer added two comments:

"Yessirrrr🙌🙌," "Cane nation👀👀."

His brother, Cameron Boozer, commented:

"Yessirrrrr."
Duke signees Cayden &amp; Cameron Boozer share their reaction to Miami Hurricanes&#039; latest recruit (Image: IG/ Dante Allen)
Duke signees Cayden & Cameron Boozer share their reaction to Miami Hurricanes' latest recruit (Image: IG/ Dante Allen)

Shelton Henderson also commented:

Ad
"congrats gang."
Shelton Henderson shares his reaction to Miami Hurricanes&#039; latest recruit (Image: IG/ Dante Allen)
Shelton Henderson shares his reaction to Miami Hurricanes' latest recruit (Image: IG/ Dante Allen)

Dante Allen ranks 63rd nationally, 19th in the shooting guard position and 13th in Florida (as per On3's Industry Rankings). The 6-foot-3 shooting guard also had offers from top programs, including the Villanova Wildcats, Georgia Bulldogs, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Tennessee Volunteers, among others.

Ad

He took only one official visit to the Hurricanes on Saturday before deciding. Allen, who became Miami's first commit from the 2025 Class, talked about his visit with 247Sports.

"It was great," Allen said. "I really enjoyed being there for a few hours. I went around campus, went to see the facilities, we spent a lot of time with the coaches. I really enjoyed it. There was definitely a lot of great stuff with the facilities.
Ad
"They're not going to do a full re-do, but I think they are redoing some things with facilities and definitely updating a little bit of stuff. So that stuff I'm excited to see. But it was all great.I got an idea of how everything would be."

Cameron Boozer's Columbus head coach, Andrew Moran, joins Miami

Andrew Moran, who led the Explorers to their fourth consecutive State Championship, left his job as the head coach of the Columbus Explorers on Friday. The official X (formerly Twitter) page of the Explorers published the news.

Ad
"Congrats to Coach Andrew Moran on becoming an Assistant Coach at @CanesHoops! In 6 seasons, he led Columbus to a 145-34 record, 4 straight state titles, and the 2025 national championship. Thank you for everything, Coach! #CPride #Adelante," the post was captioned.
Ad

Cayden and Cameron Boozer, sons of the two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, capped off their impressive high school career at the Columbus Explorers. The Boozer twins will now head to their father's alma mater, Duke Blue Devils, after they signed for the program on Nov. 10 last year.

Cayden and Cameron Boozer will be joined by Shelton Henderson and Nikolas Khamenia next season.

About the author
Pranav Khatri

Pranav Khatri

Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.

Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.

When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business.

Know More

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications