Dylan Harper, DJ Wagner and 3 other men's basketball stars who were McDonald's All-Americans in high school 

The 2025 McDonald's All-American Game is set to tip off on Tuesday at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn. The game featuring top high school basketball prospects will showcase an exciting matchup between the West and East teams in both the boys' and girls' divisions.

Ad

The tournament has featured some of the greatest basketball talents, including 2020 NBA champion Anthony Davis, nine-time NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving, 2010-11 NBA MVP Derrick Rose and six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin, among others. Let's have a look at more men's basketball stars that were McDonald's All-Americans in high school.

Men's basketball stars who were McDonald's All-Americans in high school

#5 Derik Queen

Ad

Trending

The five-star power forward from Montverde Academy enrolled at Maryland on Feb. 2 last year. In his freshman year for the Terrapins, Queen is averaging 16.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 52.9%.

According to On3's Industry Rankings, Queen was ranked at the 14th spot nationally, third in the power forward position and fifth in Florida. He also had offers from Kansas, Indiana, LSU and Houston, among others. Queen was awarded the McDonald's All-American MVP last year.

Ad

#4 DJ Wagner

The 2023 All-American Game MVP, DJ Wagner, represented Camden High School before committing to the Kentucky Wildcats. However, he transferred to Arkansas on May 26 last year. For the Razorbacks, he is averaging 11.1 ppg, 2.7 rpg and 3.6 apg on 40.2% shooting.

As a high school player, Wagner was ranked at the seventh spot nationally, first in the combo guard position and second in New Jersey. The 6-foot-3 guard also received interest from programs like Memphis, Temple, Louisville and more.

Ad

#3 Dylan Harper

The former Don Bosco Prep combo guard was awarded the McDonald's All-American Game MVP last year. Currently in his freshman year at Rutgers, Harper is posting averages of 19.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg and 4.0 apg while shooting 48.4%.

The 6-foot-6 combo guard was ranked at the third spot nationally, first in his position and in New Jersey while holding offers from programs including Duke, Indiana, Kansas and more.

#2 Michael Porter Jr.

The 2017 McDonald's All-American Game MVP, Michael Porter Jr., now stars for the Denver Nuggets, averaging 18.2 points, seven rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 50.2% from the field. The 6-foot-10 small forward played at Nathan Hale High School in Seattle, WA.

Ad

As a recruit, he was ranked at the second spot in the Class of 2017 and rejected offers from Duke, Kentucky, UCLA and more before signing for Missouri on Mar. 24, 2017.

#1 Nasir Little

Nasir Little played in the NBA for five years from 2020-2024. As a high school recruit, Little was ranked at the second spot in the Class of 2018, while representing Orlando Christian Prep High School in Orlando, FL.

The 2018 All-American Game MVP became the second player after four-time NBA champion LeBron James to win MVP honors at the Jordan Brand Classic and McDonald's All-American Games.

Which players will win the MVP at the 2025 edition of the match?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback