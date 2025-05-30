Dylan Mingo's recruitment heats up with first blue blood offer from North Carolina

Five-star Class of 2026 prospect Dylan Mingo is one of the top talents in high school basketball. With his skill and talent, interest and offers from different college programs naturally follow.

Mingo boasts an impressive list of college offers and it doesn't look like that list will stop growing anytime soon. On Thursday, he received a new offer from one of college basketball's blue bloods, the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Dylan Mingo holds 16 college offers. These include offers from Alabama, Baylor, Cincinnati, Florida State, Illinois, Louisville, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Providence, St. John's, Texas, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Washington, and North Carolina.

Mingo is ranked No. 11 in the ESPN Class of 2026 ranking. The five-star point guard just concluded his junior year with the Long Island Lutheran Crusaders. He ended the season averaging 14.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals per game, helping the Crusaders to a 22-7 record.

Since concluding his regular high school season, Dylan Mingo hasn't eased his foot off the gas. Playing for the PSA Cardinals in the Nike EYBL, he put up impressive numbers, averaging 18.5 points per game.

With his senior year still ahead, it wouldn't be surprising to see even more offers roll in if he continues performing at this level.

Dylan Mingo scores consistently at Nike EYBL Session 3

The Nike EYBL Session 3, held from May 23 to 26 in Kansas, was another stage for Dylan Mingo to showcase his talent. The 6-foot-5 point guard suited up for the PSA Cardinals in all four games, leading the team to two solid wins.

In the first game, Mingo led the team to a narrow 70-68 victory over JL3. He contributed 13 points, four rebounds, and two assists to the victory. In the next game against the Oakland Soldiers, Mingo delivered 16 points and eight rebounds. However, it wasn't enough, as the game ended in a 68-54 loss.

In the third game, Mingo came up big once again, putting up 16 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists to help the PSA Cardinals edge out Team Final in a tight 69-61 win. He wrapped up the session with a solid effort against Team Takeover, finishing with eight points, seven rebounds, and three assists, though the team fell to a 73-51 loss.

