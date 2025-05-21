Dylan Raiola's alma mater in Georgia unveils $62,000,000 football stadium with state-of-the-art facilities

Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola’s alma mater, Buford High School (Georgia), recently completed its brand-new $62 million stadium. Construction on the new stadium started in September and is now almost set for use after eight months.

While the project looks ready to go on the outside, its interior is missing a few finishing touches. However, it is expected to be up and running for the new season by the fall. Notwithstanding, Buford High’s new stadium is gathering a lot of hype among football fans, with several reports claiming it to be the most expensive in the country.

The facility comes equipped with a full press box and features luxury suites with 180-degree views. It also has a huge concourse along with a trophy case. In addition, the new stadium’s videoboard is the biggest for any high school football program in the country. What’s more, it is a two-way screen. The stadium also has a separate field for the school's junior varsity team alongside six practice fields.

One of the top-ranked prospects of the 2024 class, Dylan Raiola, spent his senior high school season playing for the Buford Wolves. He transferred to the school ahead of his senior year after stints at Burleson High School (Texas) and Chandler High School (Arizona).

Following in Raiola’s footsteps at Buford is his younger brother, Dayton, a class of 2026 quarterback also committed to playing college football for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He is a three-star prospect and the No. 73 quarterback in the class, per the On3 Industry Ranking.

In his senior season at Buford, Dylan Raiola passed for 2,666 yards and 34 touchdowns in 13 games. A consensus top-10 prospect in his class, Raiola initially pledged his commitment to Ohio State in May 2022. However, he reopened his recruitment in December 2022 and released a four-school shortlist of Georgia, Nebraska, Oregon and USC.

He flipped his commitment to Nebraska in December 2023 after earlier committing to Georgia in May of the same year.

Dylan Raiola’s family football legacy

Dylan Raiola and his brother are not first-generation football players. Sons of former Detroit Lions center Dominic Raiola, they are also nephews of Nebraska’s current offensive line coach, Donovan Raiola. The brothers’ connection to the Cornhuskers is deep, as their dad played for the program from 1997 through 2000.

Announcing his commitment to the program in September, Dayton hinted at the importance of his family’s Nebraska legacy when he wrote on X:

“The Legacy continues.”

With one more season to play at Buford, he will enroll at Nebraska in time for his brother’s junior season.

