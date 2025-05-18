EDGE commit Dutch Horisk shares update on his Oregon commitment amid flip rumor to USC

Oregon made an offer to three-star edge rusher Dutch Horisk in May 2024. About three months later, he committed to the Ducks. The St. John Bosco (California) star has since visited Eugene multiple times, most recently in April.

"I feel like I’m already a player there," Horisk told On3 on Friday.

When he chose Oregon, Horisk also had offers from USC, Miami, Penn State, Oklahoma and Tennessee. Other programs are still pursuing him but the class of 2026 prospect said on May 5 that the Ducks remain in a strong position to keep him committed.

"It's been amazing (with Oregon)," Horisk said during the Rivals Camp stop at East LA College over the weekend. "As of right now I'm locked in. Recruitment is still open, but nobody's been able to top it. I've just loved it since then. They're a great school, and I see big things on the horizon."

However, as his in-state option, USC poses a significant challenge. On3 gives the Trojans a 39.8% chance of flipping him, compared to just 2.3% for the Ducks to retain him.

This recruitment will be one to watch out for, especially since several recruits in the last few years have ended up choosing their home-state schools.

Oregon is trending for five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho

Oregon’s 2026 recruiting efforts hit a rough patch in the last few months with the Ducks losing four commitments and missing out on top prospects, including five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell.

However, the most positive news for Dan Lanning's coaching staff in the last week was a prediction from On3's Steve Wiltfong and Chad Simmons to secure the commitment of five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho.

Iheanacho’s recruitment has seen several frontrunners. But he is now down to four finalists: Oregon, LSU, Penn State and Auburn. He plans to announce his decision on August 5, with the Ducks getting the advantage of his final visit on June 20.

If Iheanacho chooses Oregon, he will be their first offensive tackle commit in the 2026 class and the second five-star commit, joining tight end Kendre Harrison. The Ducks have eight committed players in the cycle, ranking No. 5 in the nation.

