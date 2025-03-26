South Carolina signee and the No. 70 player in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), Eli Ellis, was elated by No. 13 guard in Virginia, Troy Henderson's commitment news.

Ellis took to the comments section of the news published by Henderson on Instagram:

"LETS GOOO," Ellis commented with two fire emojis.

Eli Ellis shares 2-word reaction as 2025 guard Troy Henderson commits to Tennesse Volunteers (Image: IG/ Troy Henderson)

"Class of 2025 guard Troy Henderson has committed to Tennessee, he tells me 🍊🏁 Previously committed to Fordham, but reopened his recruitment following recent coaching changes. The 2x Virginia Class 1 player of the year is a big pickup for the Vol’s upcoming freshman class." the post was captioned.

Henderson, who is ranked at the 248th position nationally and 34th in the point guard position, led his team, John Marshall, to the 2025 VHSL Boys Basketball State (Virginia) Championship. Furthermore, the Justices secured blowout wins in all the rounds, defeating Central Woodstock by a 97-46 scoreline in the VHSL State Quarterfinals on Mar. 4.

They sealed a 104-53 win against Luray in the semifinals on Mar. 7 and won the trophy after a 107-81 victory against Graham on Mar. 13. The Justices finished their season with a 25-2 overall and an unbeaten 3-0 record in the Virginia Section Colonial Basketball League, where they sit above J.R. Tucker and Glen Allen.

In his senior year, Henderson played 26 matches for the Justices and averaged 13.7 points, six assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game. He also had offers from programs including Fordham, the University of Texas at Arlington, Murray State and High Point, among others.

With Troy Henderson's addition, the Vols now sit at the 43rd spot in On3's Recruitment Class Rankings.

Eli Ellis shares a wholesome moment with his brother, Isaac Ellis after final high school game

Eli Ellis and his younger brother, Isaac Ellis, shared a heartfelt moment after winning the OTE Pokemon Playoffs. The duo led their team, YNG Dreamerz, to the championship after a sweep against Arkansas' signee Meleek Thomas and the City Reapers.

In a video posted by the official Instagram page of OTE, the brothers were seen hugging and sharing an earnest moment:

"This is the last time we play together. I can't believe we won't play again. Thank you for everything. Nobody... nobody knows what we've been through. You'll be great next year man. Do it again, I promise you, you're going to do it again," was the conversation between the brothers as they sobbed and hugged each other.

Eli Ellis, who signed for South Carolina on Nov. 15, will be joined by EJ Walker, Grant Polk and Hayden Assemian.

