"Eliminate Pitt now. Capel can't recruit": Hoops fans react as 2026 prospect Anthony Thompson shares his list of recruitment visitors

Four-star forward Anthony Thompson is one of the most sought-after juniors in high school basketball at the moment. According to On3's Joe Tipton, the Western Reserve Academy star has received visitations from 20 different college programs this season.

Michigan State's coach Tom Izzo, Purdue's Matt Painter and Ohio State's Jake Diebler were coaches who visited him in person. On the other hand, other programs, including Kentucky, Michigan, Louisville, North Carolina, and many others sent assistant coaches.

Joe Tipton, via his X page, shared this information on Monday, and it has sparked quite a bit of reaction from fans.

One fan was of the opinion that the Pittsburgh Panthers were far from favorites in the race to land Thompson, as he believes head coach Jeff Capel isn't good at recruiting:

"You can go ahead and eliminate Pitt now. Capel can't recruit," the fan said.

Other fans also joined in, sharing their thoughts and predictions on Thompson's recruitment in the comments:

"You do not want Purdue young man," one fan said.

"Future Kentucky commit. Already been on campus multiple times. That'a a great shooting pope wing right there," said another.

"Wildcat I fear," another said.

“Michigan is NBAU in OG BTGTEN,” another fan said.

Hoops fans react as 2026 prospect Anthony Thompson shares his list of recruitment visitors. (Image via X.com @TiptonEdits)

Thompson currently holds 29 college offers and has paid unofficial visits to eight colleges, including Kentucky, Cincinnati, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Indiana State, Ohio State and Michigan State.

"I want to play for a person I connect with": Four-star prospect Anthony Thompson on what he's looking for in a school

In an interview with ON3, four-star prospect Anthony Thompson shared that one of his key priorities in choosing a college program is finding a coach he can connect with:

"I want to play for a person I connect with. A coach on the court, but also off the court. I feel like that is the best way to succeed on the court is to play for someone you really connect with and really get to know them."

He also mentioned that the team's playing style will be another important factor in his decision:

"I'm going to look at the play style and their plan for me. I've played a small forward role my whole life, so that is what I'm most comfortable with. I think it allows me to best open up my game inside and out. But I can play however the coach wants me, in multiple different styles. So, I'm going to look at the play style and go somewhere I'm comfortable."

According to On3's prediction, Ohio State is currently ahead with a 23.6% chance of landing Thompson. Next in line are the Indiana Hoosiers, who have a 20.7% chance. Cincinnati, Michigan State, Michigan, Kentucky and Xavier are also in the running, with less than 10% chance each.

