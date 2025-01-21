Elite 2026 CB Samari Matthews names Mike Norvell's FSU in his Top 3 schools following Junior Day visit

Four-star cornerback prospect and top FSU target Samari Matthews has revealed the program, led by head coach Mike Norvell, is on his top-three shortlist. Matthews made the revelation in an interview with On3 following his weekend visit to Florida State for the Seminoles’ Junior Day event.

This was the four-star prospect’s first visit to Florida State since November when he named them in his top-eight programs. Apart from the Seminoles, other schools on the list were Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, North Carolina, Penn State, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

“My visit went really well. Probably better than my last visit, and that was a good visit,” Matthews said when speaking to Warchant’s Matt LaSerre.

The standout from Huntersville, North Carolina, also posted on his X about the visit, tagging Norvell and FSU defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain.

“Had a great visit @FSUFootball today,” he tweeted.

Samari Matthews’ recruiting profile and other top interested programs

Samari Matthews is a 6-ft-0, 180-pound cornerback prospect from William Amos Hough High School in Huntersville, North Carolina. He is the No. 4 prospect in his position nationally, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. He is ranked No. 51 overall.

Matthews has been one of the most in-demand 2026 prospects, drawing 39 college offers, per 247Sports.

As an in-state prospect, Samari Matthews has particularly been on the North Carolina Tar Heels’ radar. The Tar Heels’ new football coach hire, former NFL coach Bill Belichick, has reinforced the program's deep interest in the cornerback's commitment by taking a personal visit to his school earlier this month.

In his interview with On3, Matthews shared his thoughts on meeting the legendary coach who won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.

“It’s definitely crazy. He’s in my state. I’m excited to watch this unfold,” he said.

Notwithstanding, Matthews’ recruitment is still very much open, with visits to schools in his top eight, including South Carolina, scheduled for the coming weeks. He spoke to On3’s Steve Wiltfong about the Gamecocks.

“They are another school that will be there to the end. Out of all the schools right now, they have been in contact with me probably the most,” he said.

Samari Matthews’ recruitment will continue to unfold in the coming months.

