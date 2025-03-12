Elite 2026 Class prospect Jordyn Jackson schedules visit to ACC and Big Ten powerhouses

Elite 2026 class prospect Jordyn Jackson has lined up visits to top ACC and Big Ten programs. According to 247Sports recruiting analyst Dushawn London, the five-star prospect will visit Ohio State from Thursday to Saturday, followed by a trip to Miami on Mar. 23.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Ohio State and Miami are two of the six college programs Jordyn named as part of her top schools. The others are Alabama, TCU, South Carolina and Maryland.

According to 247Sports, Jordyn Jackson is currently ranked No. 8 in the Class of 2026. The 6-foot-1 forward from Sidwell Friends School has been outstanding this season, averaging 19.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while leading the Quakers to a 27-3 record.

With a year of high school basketball left, Jordyn Jackson has plenty of time to make her decision. The six colleges also have more time to step up their recruiting efforts.

Ad

In fact, more offers are likely to come her way if she keeps up her impressive performance next season.

Which College Programs Have the Highest Chance of Landing Jordyn Jackson?

Five-star junior Jordyn Jackson has 16 college offers but has narrowed her focus to six top choices, including Maryland, Ohio State, Miami, Alabama, TCU and South Carolina. According to On3 predictions, Maryland is currently the favorites with a 9.3% chance of landing Jordyn.

Ad

Next in line among the top six is South Carolina with a 7.0% chance. In an earlier interview with On3 in December, Jordyn Jackson described South Carolina as one of the best colleges in the country and claims she has a good relationship with the Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley:

“Obviously it’s one of the best schools in the nation. Coach Staley has an awesome resume. She’s an awesome person. I think our relationship is pretty good. I think I’d develop as a player and as a person tremendously there; I just think that everybody gets better there. I think I’d get better there,” she said.

Apart from North Carolina, which has an 8.1% chance, the other colleges collectively have a 5.8% chance of securing Jordyn's commitment, according to On3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback