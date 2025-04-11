Sierra Canyon's star guard and highly touted No. 1 recruit of the 2026 class, Jerzy Robinson, was hyped about former Stanford Cardinals player Jzaniya Harriel joining the SMU Mustangs.

Harriel, who spent three years with the Cardinals, took to Instagram to reveal the news in a collaborated post with the official page of SMU Women's Basketball.

Robinson reshared the post on her IG story with a three-word reaction:

"turn me uppppp."

Elite 2026 prospect Jerzy Robinson shares 3-word reaction as former Stanford guard Jzaniya Harriel signs with the SMU Mustangs (Image: IG/jerzyrobinson)

Check out the original post:

The 5-foot-10 junior guard started 13 out of 21 matches for the Cardinals this season. She averaged 5.1 points on 39.8% shooting. She also grabbed 2.1 rebounds, dished out 1.1 assists, stole the ball 0.6 times and had 0.2 blocks in 17.9 minutes per match.

Last season, she played 34 matches, but only started two games, averaging 3.9 points, 1.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.8%.

Before the Cardinals, Harriel played for Antelope High School in Sacramento, CA, and won two section championships in 2018 and 2020. Furthermore, she finished her high school basketball career with 2,335 points, including 284 three-pointers and 1,138 rebounds.

On the other hand, Jerzy Robinson finished her junior year, leading the Trailblazers to a 28-3 overall and an unbeaten 10-0 record in the California Southern Section Mission Basketball League, where they sit above Harvard-Westlake, Chaminde and Marlborough.

Which college has the highest chance of landing Jerzy Robinson?

Jerzy Robinson ranks at the third spot nationally and first in the combo guard position and California (as per On3's Industry Rankings). While she still has another year to decide on her collegiate career, Robinson has received interest from 20 programs across the nation.

These include offers from the Arizona Wildcats, USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins and Alabama Crimson Tide, among others. According to On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine, there is a very competitive race to land the 6-foot-1 combo guard.

The Wildcats have an 8.3% prediction, the Trojans are behind them with a 7.3% chance, and the Bruins have a 6.3% possibility of landing Robinson.

