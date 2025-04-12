Elite 5-star OT Jackson Cantwell schedules a trip to visit Dan Lanning's Oregon following early commitment hint

Jackson Cantwell, a five-star offensive lineman from Nixa, Missouri, is set to take an official visit to Eugene next weekend, On3's Steve Wiltfong reported on Saturday. According to 247Sports, the Oregon Ducks are scheduled to host the five-star athlete for another official visit on June 22.

Cantwell had an unofficial visit to the Ducks in June last year. The five-star athlete is the best overall recruit in the Class of 2026, as per On3 and is sitting on offers from top schools such as Missouri, Michigan, Miami, Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, Auburn and USC.

The offensive lineman spoke about his upcoming visit to Oregon in an interview with On3.

"Oregon will be April 19-21 for an OV. Or potentially April 25-27. Either one," Cantwell said. "It’s an opportunity to check out Eugene one more time and to make sure Oregon is what I last remember it as. Also I haven’t seen a spring practice up there yet and seen a few other minor details, so it would be good to do so."

According to 247Sports, the Dan Lanning-led program is leading the race to land Jackson Cantwell. The 6-7.5 athlete is ranked No.1 in the country, per On3.

Jackson Cantwell labels Dan Lanning as his favorite head coach

Jackson Cantwell is yet to make his decision, but the Ducks are leading the way in his recruitment.

Prior to Cantwell's upcoming trip, the five-star prospect has been to Miami, Michigan and Ohio State. He spoke about what makes the Eugene-based program great and also talked about its coach, Dan Lanning.

"Great culture, great head coach, and they win and develop my position," Cantwell said, per On3. "I think my favorite head coach still to this day has been Dan Lanning. I think everyone can understand. Great guy. Missouri guy."

Cantwell is a multi-sport athlete, and he set a national record in the shot put on Friday at the Jim Vaughan Invitational at Springfield’s JFK Stadium.

The Oregon Ducks' Class of 2026 is ranked No. 9 in the country, per 247Sports. The program has already landed eight commitments and acquiring Cantwell will give a massive boost to Dan Lanning's class.

