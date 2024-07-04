Elite five-star plus CB DJ Pickett narrows down his commitment chances to top 4 schools ft. LSU

DJ Pickett, a standout cornerback from Zephyrhills, Florida, is ready to make his college decision. Initially set to announce his verbal commitment on October 5th, Pickett has moved up his announcement date.

Pickett is set to announce his commitment date on July 17, according to On3's Chad Simmons. His final choices are LSU, Georgia, Miami, and Oregon, which he determined after a series of official visits to these schools. His visit schedule included LSU on May 31, Georgia on June 7, Miami on June 14 and Oregon on June 21.

DJ Pickett can excel both as a wide receiver and a corner, but he is considered a cornerback prospect. During his junior season, he caught 52 passes for 1,033 yards and 15 touchdowns, while also recording 31 tackles and one interception on defense. He recorded 39 tackles, four interceptions, and three pass breakups, in addition to 886 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in his sophomore season.

Pickett also runs track and plays baseball and basketball. According to the On3 Industry Ranking, he is the No. 6 player in the nation, the No. 2 cornerback and the No. 1 player in Florida. 247 Sports ranks him as the No. 9 player nationally, the No. 3 cornerback and the top player in Florida.

Exploring each Top-4 program's potential in securing DJ Pickett's pledge

According to On3 Sports' RPM Prediction Machine, LSU emerges as the frontrunner in securing the commitment of DJ Pickett with a 27.9% likelihood, closely trailed by Miami at 14.3%, Georgia at 10.6%, and Oregon at 8.8%.

Pickett's connection with LSU runs deep, especially through his relationship with defensive backs coach Corey Raymond. Raymond, who initially recruited Pickett during his time in Florida, has maintained a strong bond with the prospect.

“Coach Raymond is a good guy, and the environment of the school I like,” Pickett told On3. “I really like Baton Rouge and what they can do for me on an off the field. Their fans care about their players, and it’s somewhere you can build your brand. A lot of people care for LSU, and it’s DBU, too.”

However, family ties beckon from Miami, where DJ Pickett's uncle, Booker Pickett Sr., once donned the Hurricanes' colors in the 1990s. His cousin, Booker Pickett Jr., has also been a Miami player.

“The only school we’re eager to see what’s going on when they start the season is Miami,” Pickett's father Damien told On3. “We pretty much know everything with the rest of them. We want to see how things start out and see how they roll and see if this is the start of something great or is it going to be the same Miami, to be honest with you.”

Georgia and Oregon also remain in contention for Pickett's commitment. Georgia has already earned an official visit in early June, but they currently appear on the periphery of his decision-making process.

Meanwhile, the prospect has made multiple visits to the Ducks over the past year. Speaking to ScoopDuck at the On3 Elite Series, he had high praise for the program:

“It’s just the people that’s around the building. They have the resources to make me successful on and off the field. Somewhere that I know I can come in and compete and just go in there and work. Less distractions. The people that they have on the team, they’re ready to work."

