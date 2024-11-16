  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • Elite LSU commit Grace Knox shares announcement of NC State WBB commit Ky’She Lunan with a wholesome message 

Elite LSU commit Grace Knox shares announcement of NC State WBB commit Ky’She Lunan with a wholesome message 

By Pranav Khatri
Modified Nov 16, 2024 18:53 GMT
2024 LSU Archive - Source: Getty
2024 LSU Archive - Source: Getty

After committing to LSU on Nov. 6, Grace Knox took to Instagram to congratulate Ky'She Lunan after she announced her commitment to N.C. State. The Scottsdale, Arizona native had plenty of offers from top programs.

also-read-trending Trending

Knox re-shared the post on her Instagram story with a wholesome message:

"they grow up so fast 🥹," Grace Knox captioned the story.
Grace Knox shares announcement of N.C. state WBB commit Ky&rsquo;She Lunan with a wholesome message
Grace Knox shares announcement of N.C. state WBB commit Ky’She Lunan with a wholesome message

The 5-foot-9 point guard talked about her decision with On3, saying that she was waiting for NC State's offer.

“I just love the way they play. I feel like they really resemble the way I play. The coaching staff also said that my game relates to them. I’ve been waiting for their offer – this is the second year. I played last year, but that was when I got hurt, so we still kept in contact," said Lunan.

Lunan received offers from California, Louisville, Utah and more. On3's prediction machine suggested (39.5% probability) that she would commit to Arizona, a program 105 miles away. They were followed by Arizona State with a 12.3% chance and Utah with a 10.5% prediction of recruiting Lunan.

On the other hand, Grace Knox chose LSU after visiting the campus on Sep. 7 over Texas, USC and Tennessee. The 6-foot-2 small forward ranked 13th nationally, third in her position and first in California.

After missing her sophomore year due to injury, Knox averaged a double-double, scoring 17.2 ppg and grabbing 11.9 rpg in her junior year.

The Rancho Cucamonga, California, resident represented Cal Sparks on the Nike EYBL circuit and displayed top performances to impress the scouts and evaluators.

Flau'jae Johnson reacts to Grace Knox's inclusion in LSU

With inclusions of players like Bella Hines, Divine Bourrage, Zakiyah Johnson and Grace Knox in the program, LSU's No. 1 ranked signing class was featured on the Naismith Girl's High School Player of the Year watchlist.

Johnson took to X to commend LSU's recruitment:

"#1 recruiting class 🐯."

The Tigers finished second in the Southeastern with a 31-6 (13-3 SEC) record. However, Kim Mulkey has a strong roster going into the 2024–25 season. How far will they go in the NCAA Tournament this time?

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी