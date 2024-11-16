Elite LSU commit Grace Knox shares announcement of NC State WBB commit Ky’She Lunan with a wholesome message 

After committing to LSU on Nov. 6, Grace Knox took to Instagram to congratulate Ky'She Lunan after she announced her commitment to N.C. State. The Scottsdale, Arizona native had plenty of offers from top programs.

Trending

Knox re-shared the post on her Instagram story with a wholesome message:

"they grow up so fast 🥹," Grace Knox captioned the story.

Grace Knox shares announcement of N.C. state WBB commit Ky’She Lunan with a wholesome message

The 5-foot-9 point guard talked about her decision with On3, saying that she was waiting for NC State's offer.

“I just love the way they play. I feel like they really resemble the way I play. The coaching staff also said that my game relates to them. I’ve been waiting for their offer – this is the second year. I played last year, but that was when I got hurt, so we still kept in contact," said Lunan.

Lunan received offers from California, Louisville, Utah and more. On3's prediction machine suggested (39.5% probability) that she would commit to Arizona, a program 105 miles away. They were followed by Arizona State with a 12.3% chance and Utah with a 10.5% prediction of recruiting Lunan.

On the other hand, Grace Knox chose LSU after visiting the campus on Sep. 7 over Texas, USC and Tennessee. The 6-foot-2 small forward ranked 13th nationally, third in her position and first in California.

After missing her sophomore year due to injury, Knox averaged a double-double, scoring 17.2 ppg and grabbing 11.9 rpg in her junior year.

The Rancho Cucamonga, California, resident represented Cal Sparks on the Nike EYBL circuit and displayed top performances to impress the scouts and evaluators.

Flau'jae Johnson reacts to Grace Knox's inclusion in LSU

With inclusions of players like Bella Hines, Divine Bourrage, Zakiyah Johnson and Grace Knox in the program, LSU's No. 1 ranked signing class was featured on the Naismith Girl's High School Player of the Year watchlist.

Johnson took to X to commend LSU's recruitment:

Expand Tweet

"#1 recruiting class 🐯."

The Tigers finished second in the Southeastern with a 31-6 (13-3 SEC) record. However, Kim Mulkey has a strong roster going into the 2024–25 season. How far will they go in the NCAA Tournament this time?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback